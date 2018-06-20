+ Post your Story

Fear as Kenya’s high profile officials change their money to dollars following investigations
By Grapevine | Updated Jun 20, 2018 at 07:47 EAT
SUMMARY

Are some high profile officials in the county changing their cash into American dollars following auditing fears?

Grapevine reports that the officials fear for their money following ongoing campaigns for lifestyle audits 

A number of high profile officials are changing their money into dollars following ongoing campaigns for auditing of public officials.

They fear their money, stashed in homes, may be rendered useless or devalued.


See Also: Murkomen has no chills, harshly responds to netizens disagreeing with his remarks

This is likely to increase with time, as the crackdown on the corrupt continues.


See Also: Kipchumba Murkomen's remarks on lifestyle audit ignites hot debate online

This may drive the dollar higher, though many do not know for how long. 

