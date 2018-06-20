fear-as-kenya-s-high-profile-officials-change-their-money-to-dollars-following-investigations

SUMMARY Are some high profile officials in the county changing their cash into American dollars following auditing fears? Grapevine reports that the officials fear for their money following ongoing campaigns for lifestyle audits

A number of high profile officials are changing their money into dollars following ongoing campaigns for auditing of public officials.

They fear their money, stashed in homes, may be rendered useless or devalued. ​





This is likely to increase with time, as the crackdown on the corrupt continues.





This may drive the dollar higher, though many do not know for how long.



