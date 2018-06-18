+ Post your Story

Weird News
Having thick eyebrows says something about your personality - and it's not good
By Mirror | Updated Jun 18, 2018 at 14:18 EAT
Thick eyebrows
Beauty lovers may be shocked to learn that their brows are saying more about them than they think.

New research has shown that people with thick, well-groomed eyebrows are actually rather narcissistic.

Don't believe us? Just ask the University of Toronto.

Researchers from the university have undertaken a study on narcissistic personalities and that was their conclusion.

The team took photos of study participants and had them complete a test that measured their level of narcissism.

They then cropped the photos so that just the eyebrows were visible, before showing them to another study group.

These people were able to correctly pick out the participants whose tests identified them as narcissistic, solely by looking at their eyebrows.

Experts concluded that the more distinctive a person's eyebrows were - in terms of thickness and grooming - the more self-centered the person had scored on their test.

They suggested this link could be because groomed brows are more recognisable, which is an ideal trait for a narcissist.

Lead Study Author, Miranda Giacomin, PhD, told Cosmopolitan: "Narcissists love attention and admiration, and may maintain distinct eyebrows so that they are noticed, recognised, and remembered.

"This increases their likeability and maintains their overly positive self-views."

While we're all about getting a little attention, we're not sure this is quite what we're going for when we fill in our brows each morning.

Either way, it shouldn't stop you from purchasing another eyebrow pencil.

