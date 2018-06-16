+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Editors Choice
Teacher proposes to student and her mum at the same time - and they both said yes! - PHOTOS
By Mirror | Updated Jun 16, 2018 at 10:56 EAT
teacher-proposes-to-student-and-her-mum-at-the-same-time-and-they-both-said-yes-photos
They both said yes! [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

A man who fell in love with the mother of his 10-year-old student has gotten down on one knee to ask if he could become a permanent part of their lives

Who doesn't love a good love story? Especially when it has a happy ending.

Well, that's exactly the case for Jessie Wittmayer and Krysta Miller, who recently got engaged after meeting at Krysta's daughter's school back in 2014. According to single mum Krysta, 29, her 10-year-old daughter Shyyra would often come home and talk about Jessie, her favourite teacher, who she nicknamed Mr Thor because of his long blonde hair.


See Also: Every Kenyan man wishes their wife prepared these foods [PHOTOS]

Over the space of a year, the two adults would speak intermittently when Krysta came to drop off and pick her daughter up, reports Metro. However Jessie was sure he felt a connection between them, so eventually worked up the nerve to ask her out on a coffee date in October 2015. The pair immediately hit it off, talking for hours.

And now they're engaged!

Jessie, 26, is said to have put lots of thought into his proposal, initially planning to get young Shyyra involved in the big moment. He was going to take Krysta on a romantic walk and have Shyyra surprise her with a ring - but when the time came, Shyyra got her own special surprise.

See Also: 10 things to do immediately your lover cheats on you this World Cup season

The former teacher, who now works as a landscaping manager, got down on one knee and had prepared proposals for both of the ladies in his life. He said: "I got down on one knee, held out a necklace I had bought Shyyra and said, 'I love you with all my heart and I have two questions.'


See Also: Ladies, if you have these 10 types of men in your life, you are hopeless

"The first one was 'Do I have permission to be your dad?' and the second was 'Can I have permission to marry your mom?' "She said yes and then she hugged me. Then I said 'Krysta, I love you. Will you marry me?' and she said yes. It was fantastic."

Some of Jessie's friends captured the double proposal on camera. Krysta revealed that the proposal, which took place in Coronado, California, took her by surprise. "I was absolutely not expecting him to propose at that point in time," she said. "I was thinking maybe down the road. He got me good.


"When he proposed to Shyyra too I wanted to start crying. Shyyra has been wanting a dad forever." She added: "Straight after the proposal, she started calling him dad. Her heart is full now, it's like a dream come true.


"I'm looking forward to being married to my best friend. I'm blown away by him - we both are."

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



marriage
engagement
proposal
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
the-most-disturbing-conversation-i-heard-at-a-juice-parlor

Lifestyle

The most disturbing conversation I heard at a juice parlor

By Valentine Kondo | Mon 11 Jun 2018 11:30am

things-to-do-with-your-spouse-at-night-that-don-t-involve-making-love

Lifestyle

Things to do with your spouse at night that don't involve making love

By Dayan Masinde | Sun 10 Jun 2018 11:46am

find-out-what-kenyan-wives-wear-to-bed-and-why

Lifestyle

Find out what Kenyan wives wear to bed and why

By Dayan Masinde | Sun 10 Jun 2018 06:45am

More From This Author
10-very-simple-tips-for-men-who-fail-to-turn-up-in-the-bedroom

Lifestyle

10 very simple tips for men who fail to 'turn up' in the bedroom

By Dayan Masinde | Sat 16 Jun 2018 11:47am

every-kenyan-man-wishes-their-wife-prepared-these-foods-photos

Lifestyle

Every Kenyan man wishes their wife prepared these foods [PHOTOS]

By Wanja Lilian | Sat 16 Jun 2018 11:42am

here-s-five-tips-on-how-to-perfectly-hack-an-internship

Campus Vibe

Here's five tips on how to perfectly hack an internship

By Agnes Aineah | Sat 16 Jun 2018 11:41am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng