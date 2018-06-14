+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Entertainment
The greatest rumor I heard about my pregnancy is that it’s Jeff Koinange’s- Lilian Muli
By Fay Ngina | Updated Jun 14, 2018 at 10:25 EAT
the-greatest-rumor-i-heard-about-my-pregnancy-is-that-it-s-jeff-koinange-s-lilian-muli
Lilian Muli addresses pregnancy rumors
SUMMARY

Citizen TV news anchor Lilian Muli has addressed rumors that Jeff Koinange is the father of the baby she is carrying

The news anchor, on her online show ‘Pregnant with Lilian’ said that she will not open a social media for her newborn neither will she reveal her face until the baby is all grown up

Citizen TV news anchor Lilian Muli has addressed rumors that Jeff Koinange is the father of the baby she is carrying.

The news anchor, on her online show ‘Pregnant with Lilian’ said that she will not open a social media for her newborn neither will she reveal her face until the baby is all grown up.


See Also: Pregnant 'illegal immigrant' cow set to be executed

“The greatest rumor I heard about my pregnancy is that its Jeff Koinange’s, seriously guys, really!!… I will not reveal the baby’s face,” she said.

She added that there are people who have said heartless things about her despite others being very supportive.


See Also: How soon should a woman get pregnant after giving birth?

“In as much as many people have been supportive and happy for me, there are those who have said the most heartless things, and it shocks me that people can be so openly vicious and unkind. When baby is bigger, yes, I might. There will be no social media account for my baby,” Lilian added.

Heavily pregnant Lilian lit up social media after posting photos of her babymoon on Instagram. 

See Also: MP deserts woman after impregnating her



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



lilian muli
pregnant
rumors
Jeff Koinange
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
johnson-mwakazi-refutes-death-rumors

News

Johnson Mwakazi refutes death rumors

By Fay Ngina | Mon 14 May 2018 08:29am

video-pilot-abandons-cs-wamalwa-to-rescue-pregnant-woman-hit-by-stray-bullets

News

VIDEO: Pilot abandons CS Wamalwa to rescue pregnant woman hit by stray bullets

By Fay Ngina | Mon 07 May 2018 10:41am

politician-orders-mistress-to-have-abortion

News

Politician orders mistress to have abortion

By Grapevine | Mon 30 Apr 2018 07:15am

More From This Author
the-greatest-rumor-i-heard-about-my-pregnancy-is-that-it-s-jeff-koinange-s-lilian-muli

Entertainment

The greatest rumor I heard about my pregnancy is that it’s Jeff Koinange’s- Lilian Muli

By Fay Ngina | Thu 14 Jun 2018 10:25am

nibs-student-dies-after-githurai-tout-pushes-her-out-of-moving-matatu

News

NIBS student dies after Githurai tout pushes her out of moving matatu

By Fay Ngina | Thu 14 Jun 2018 08:43am

governor-angry-at-mca-for-hitting-on-wife

News

Governor angry at MCA for hitting on wife

By Grapevine | Thu 14 Jun 2018 07:54am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng