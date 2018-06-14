The greatest rumor I heard about my pregnancy is that it’s Jeff Koinange’s- Lilian Muli

SUMMARY Citizen TV news anchor Lilian Muli has addressed rumors that Jeff Koinange is the father of the baby she is carrying The news anchor, on her online show ‘Pregnant with Lilian’ said that she will not open a social media for her newborn neither will she reveal her face until the baby is all grown up

Citizen TV news anchor Lilian Muli has addressed rumors that Jeff Koinange is the father of the baby she is carrying.



The news anchor, on her online show ‘Pregnant with Lilian’ said that she will not open a social media for her newborn neither will she reveal her face until the baby is all grown up. ​





“The greatest rumor I heard about my pregnancy is that its Jeff Koinange’s, seriously guys, really!!… I will not reveal the baby’s face,” she said.

She added that there are people who have said heartless things about her despite others being very supportive.





“In as much as many people have been supportive and happy for me, there are those who have said the most heartless things, and it shocks me that people can be so openly vicious and unkind. When baby is bigger, yes, I might. There will be no social media account for my baby,” Lilian added.

Heavily pregnant Lilian lit up social media after posting photos of her babymoon on Instagram.

