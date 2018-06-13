+ Post your Story

Zari clears air on getting back together with Diamond
By Fay Ngina | Updated Jun 13, 2018 at 08:20 EAT
Screenshot of Iyena music video
SUMMARY

Ugandan Businesswoman Zari has cleared the rumors on getting back with Tanzanian musician Diamond

The two broke up on Valentine’s Day this year saying that she was leaving Diamond due to his constant cheating

Ugandan Businesswoman Zari has cleared the rumors on getting back with Tanzanian musician Diamond.

The two broke up on Valentine’s Day this year saying that she was leaving Diamond due to his constant cheating.

“Understand that this is very difficult for me to do. There have been multiple rumors some with evidence floating around in ALL SORTS of media in regards to Diamond’s constant cheating and sadly I have decided to end my relationship with Diamond, as my RESPECT, INTEGRITY, DIGNITY & WELL BEING cannot be compromised. We are separating as partners but not as parents,” Zari posted.

Through her snap chat account, Zari said she is not getting back together with the musician.


“Just to clear the air we are not back together but we have agreed on co-parenting as per my break up post that we will remain great parents to our lovely kids. Just a little note to all our fans. We love you to,” she said.

Rumors of them getting back together started after Diamond released a music video ‘Iyena’ that showed romantic scenes between the two. 

Zari
diamond
back together
Iyena
