Matiang'i announces Friday a public Holiday
By Fay Ngina | Updated Jun 13, 2018 at 07:59 EAT
SUMMARY

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang'i on Tuesday 12 June announced that Friday 15 June will be a public Holiday

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang'i on Tuesday 12 June announced that Friday 15 June will be a public Holiday.

Dr. Matiangi made the announcement through a Gazette notice.

This holiday is to give all Kenyans who profess the Islamic Faith an opportunity to prepare for the Idd-Ul-Fitr which will take place on Saturday, June 16.

“In exercise of powers conferred by Section 3 of the Public Holidays Act, Friday, the 15th June 2018 shall be a public Holiday in order to accord all Kenyans and persons who profess the Islamic Faith the opportunity to make preparations to mark Idd-Ul-Fitr on Saturday, 16th June 2018,” read the Gazette notice.



