Weird News
PHOTOS: Zoo chimpanzee brutally beats duckling to death with its bare hands, shocking onlookers
By Mirror | Updated Jun 12, 2018 at 11:51 EAT
Chimpanzee beats ducking to death [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

A chimpanzee was filmed brutally beating a duckling to death in front of dozens of horrified onlookers at an Australian zoo.

Footage shows the young primate repeatedly punches the tiny creature and then casually throws its lifeless body around its enclosure.

A small child is heard shouting 'what is he doing' as the animal pounds its victim with its bare hands.

The horrifying incident took place on May 19 at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia.


Staff said they were not able to intervene in the assault, according to the person who filmed the video.


He said: 'We walked up to the chimpanzees only to see seven ducklings being beaten to death. 



''I turned around to the Taronga Worker and said 'can't you get these ducklings out?' only for her to respond: 'Unfortunately they aren't part of our exhibit'.''

