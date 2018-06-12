+ Post your Story

‘Yaliyo ndwele sipite!’ – This is how Wavinya Ndeti was feeling in court before major ruling [PHOTOS]
By Edward Kiplimo | Updated Jun 12, 2018 at 08:22 EAT
The different faces of Wavinya Ndeti [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua's election was nullified

Petitioner Wavinya Ndeti's facial expressions in court during the ruling tells you all you need to know about how she was feeling 

Nobody likes to lose.

Whether it’s a game of poker or an election, a loss can feel like an embarrassing stain that won’t come out.

But losing the battle may not expressly mean you will lose the war as Machakos governorship candidate Wavinya Ndeti recently proved.

When she lost in what she said was a flawed election, she took the fight to court.

After months of arguing the case, the hour of reckoning finally came and Ms Wavinya’s face kept changing as the judge pronounced the judgement.

When Alfred Mutua’s election as Machakos governor was nullified, Ms Wavinya, she of ‘yaloyi ndwele sipite’, showed signs of relief and joy. 


