+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Lifestyle
The most disturbing conversation I heard at a juice parlor
By Valentine Kondo | Updated Jun 11, 2018 at 11:30 EAT
the-most-disturbing-conversation-i-heard-at-a-juice-parlor
A shocked woman
SUMMARY

I am sipping my cocktail juice and the kind of conversations that are going on in the juice parlor is very disturbing

She was married, divorced, remarried, divorced again with one husband and the other

I am sipping my cocktail juice and the kind of conversations that are going on in the juice parlor is very disturbing.

She was married, divorced, remarried, divorced again with one husband and the other.

She is suing her past love for neglecting his paternal duties. But she just left her pot-bellied husband for a well-built man in the estate. Now the lad married a different woman and now the woman is "abandoned" and she wants her past lover back. Man, this lady is not only a cheat but a lair-cheat.

See Also: Things to do with your spouse at night that don't involve making love

Let us focus, she abandoned her consort for no reason other than lust. She took a gym instructor who later deserted her, she is now suing her former for neglecting the child they sired while in the institution. What now? This is a generation that has been backdated to our great grandfathers era when polygamy was the order of the day.

slayers in the name of Kings and Queens are here and there, lazy, tired, hungry for money and blood, ready to suck water and the melon. Able to give you everything in the name of love but for money, then why cheat when you can marry as many demoiselles as possible?

Too many child support cases for successful business persons and well-organized politicians, pastors and teachers are stories of horror we wake up to every day. Men and Women if we can not zip up, then let us line up.

See Also: Find out what Kenyan wives wear to bed and why

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



disturbing
conversation
marriage
divorce
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
reasons-why-many-women-no-longer-enjoy-making-love-even-with-their-husbands

Lifestyle

Reasons why many women no longer enjoy making love even with their husbands

By Dayan Masinde | Tue 05 Jun 2018 01:22pm

three-ways-kenyan-single-mothers-weaken-their-chances-of-getting-married

Lifestyle

Three ways Kenyan single mothers weaken their chances of getting married

By Hillary Gisore | Wed 30 May 2018 12:24pm

chief-fired-for-attending-wedding-of-class-2-pupil

News

Chief fired for attending wedding of Class 2 pupil

By Peterson Githaiga | Mon 28 May 2018 08:10am

More From This Author
one-of-the-greatest-threats-towards-pursuing-a-vision-is-sex

Inspiration

One of the greatest threats towards pursuing a vision is sex

By Dayan Masinde | Mon 11 Jun 2018 11:57am

the-most-disturbing-conversation-i-heard-at-a-juice-parlor

Lifestyle

The most disturbing conversation I heard at a juice parlor

By Valentine Kondo | Mon 11 Jun 2018 11:30am

five-interesting-things-you-didn-t-know-about-fat-women

Lifestyle

Five interesting things you didn't know about "fat women"

By David Monda | Mon 11 Jun 2018 11:19am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng