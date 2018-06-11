the-most-disturbing-conversation-i-heard-at-a-juice-parlor

SUMMARY I am sipping my cocktail juice and the kind of conversations that are going on in the juice parlor is very disturbing She was married, divorced, remarried, divorced again with one husband and the other



She was married, divorced, remarried, divorced again with one husband and the other. ​

She is suing her past love for neglecting his paternal duties. But she just left her pot-bellied husband for a well-built man in the estate. Now the lad married a different woman and now the woman is "abandoned" and she wants her past lover back. Man, this lady is not only a cheat but a lair-cheat.

Let us focus, she abandoned her consort for no reason other than lust. She took a gym instructor who later deserted her, she is now suing her former for neglecting the child they sired while in the institution. What now? This is a generation that has been backdated to our great grandfathers era when polygamy was the order of the day.

slayers in the name of Kings and Queens are here and there, lazy, tired, hungry for money and blood, ready to suck water and the melon. Able to give you everything in the name of love but for money, then why cheat when you can marry as many demoiselles as possible?

Too many child support cases for successful business persons and well-organized politicians, pastors and teachers are stories of horror we wake up to every day. Men and Women if we can not zip up, then let us line up.

