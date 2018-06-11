mp-who-hasn-t-set-foot-in-his-constituency-for-three-months-does-not-speak-in-house

SUMMARY Just where is a first time MP from South Nyanza? Those who voted for the lawmaker complain that they have not laid eyes on their representative in the National Assembly

Just where is a first time MP from South Nyanza? Those who voted for the lawmaker complain that they have not laid eyes on their representative in the National Assembly.

One of the MP’s constituents said they are worried because they have not seen their MP on the floor of the house articulating their issues, neither has he been sighted in the constituency for three months now. ​

“We only see him updating on his Facebook page that he is in Mombasa, South Africa or other foreign places for committee work. We are appealing that he comes back home,” pleaded the constituent.

