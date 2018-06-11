+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
MP who hasn't set foot in his constituency for three months does not speak in House
By Grapevine | Updated Jun 11, 2018 at 07:56 EAT
mp-who-hasn-t-set-foot-in-his-constituency-for-three-months-does-not-speak-in-house
MP does not speak in House
SUMMARY

Just where is a first time MP from South Nyanza?

Those who voted for the lawmaker complain that they have not laid eyes on their representative in the National Assembly

Just where is a first time MP from South Nyanza? Those who voted for the lawmaker complain that they have not laid eyes on their representative in the National Assembly.

One of the MP’s constituents said they are worried because they have not seen their MP on the floor of the house articulating their issues, neither has he been sighted in the constituency for three months now.

“We only see him updating on his Facebook page that he is in Mombasa, South Africa or other foreign places for committee work. We are appealing that he comes back home,” pleaded the constituent.

See Also: PHOTOS: Donald Trump spectacularly fails to land a kiss on the cheek of an American ambassador

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



MP
constituency
speak
parliament
set foot
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
are-you-someone-else-s-side-dish-this-is-how-you-should-behave-to-avoid-getting-caught

Lifestyle

Are you someone else’s side dish? This is how you should behave to avoid getting caught

By Robert Abong'o | Wed 06 Jun 2018 12:27pm

if-you-re-someone-s-mpango-wa-kando-you-ve-probably-fallen-for-these-10-lies

Lifestyle

If you're someone's ‘mpango wa kando’, you've probably fallen for these 10 lies

By Ureport | Wed 06 Jun 2018 10:47am

western-kenya-mp-attracts-constituents-anger-after-eloping-with-university-slay-queen

News

Western Kenya MP attracts constituents' anger after eloping with university 'Slay queen'

By Grapevine | Tue 05 Jun 2018 08:09am

More From This Author
photos-kenyans-get-emotional-after-kanze-dena-sheds-tears-during-her-farewell-bid-party

News

PHOTOS: Kenyans get emotional after Kanze Dena sheds tears during her farewell bid party

By Fay Ngina | Mon 11 Jun 2018 08:36am

boss-threatening-juniors-with-transfers-over-minor-issues-as-tribesmen-are-spared

News

Boss threatening juniors with transfers over minor issues as tribesmen are spared

By Grapevine | Mon 11 Jun 2018 08:00am

mp-who-hasn-t-set-foot-in-his-constituency-for-three-months-does-not-speak-in-house

News

MP who hasn't set foot in his constituency for three months does not speak in House

By Grapevine | Mon 11 Jun 2018 07:56am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng