PHOTOS: Police destroy 1,200 litres of 'kangara' in Nakuru

SUMMARY At least 1,200 litres of the illicit liquor had been hidden underground in an open field in the estate. The officers also found several rills of bhang. They were acting on a tip-off from the public.

Administrators and Security personnel led by Nakuru OCPD Samuel Obara and Nakuru Town East AP Commandant Barnabas Kimutai destroyed several litres of Kangara at Flamingo Estate in Nakuru on June 7, 2018.

The officers nabbed 1200 litres of Kangara dug underground on an open field at the estate and also several rolls of bang following a Tipoff from the members of the public. ​

















The crackdown was a joint effort from the Administration police, Kenya Police, Area Chiefs and members of the public which according to Opara they were acting in accordance to the directive of the Interior CS Fred Matiangi to fight illicit brew and drug abuse.



















Photos by Kipsang Joseph/STANDARD



