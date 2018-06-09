+ Post your Story

Here's Wavinya Ndeti's emotional speech after court nullified Alfred Mutua's election
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Jun 09, 2018 at 11:00 EAT
Wavinya Ndeti outside court [STANDARD]
SUMMARY

The Court of Appeal nullified Governor Mutua’s election on Friday

The two competitors spoke to the media outside immediately after the ruling was made

“It is during difficult times that you know who your friends are…”Were Wavinya Ndeti’s worlds after a Machakos Court nullified Governor Alfred Mutua’s election.

The Court of Appeal nullified Governor Mutua’s election on Friday after his competitor, Wavinya Ndeti appealed High Court’s decision to uphold his win.

Mutua spoke outside the court moments after the ruling saying he and his respected the court’s decision and that it was only a small hurdle. He also vowed to appeal the decision.

“We are surprised by their finding. It is very clear they misunderstood what was presented before them. We are going to appeal to the Supreme Court. We are still in office. I will continue discharging my duties,” said Mutua.

Wavinya thanked everyone who stood with her through the whole process. Here's the whole video:

