Palatial homes and expensive holidays - Mystery of NYS suspect living large

SUMMARY Do you know Bernard Masiga Ayienga? He is the latest suspect to be named in the NYS theft saga and has aroused attention with his style of living

Bernard Masiga Ayienga, the latest name to be added to the list of suspects in continuing National Youth Service (NYS) saga is an interesting man.

According to an article published in a local daily on 8th June, Ayienga works in the Public Service ministry as a senior finance officer. ​

He is said to be earning a gross salary of Sh161, 800 in a month but has baffled investigators with his love for lavish living.

In May, he is also said to have tried to stall his arrest by applying for an anticipatory bail, but to no avail.

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji, as quoted in the daily, said detectives from the DCI (Directorate of Criminal Investigations) were close to finding and arresting him.

“The DCI have told us they are looking for him for arrest. He’ll be arrested and prosecuted,” said Haji.

He didn’t want his name to be included in the lists of suspects – the reason why he sought anticipatory bail, according to the article.

Perhaps what’s amusing about Ayienga is the type of life he lives. Considering he belongs to a job group where people earn between 81,940 to 109,800, it’s quite impossible to know how he manages to afford the expensive trips and palatial homes he displays on his social media.

A look at his Facebook wall shows you Ayienga is no ordinary man. He spends his holidays in London, Malaysia Canada, South Africa and DC just to name a few. He also has lavish houses in the country, houses that a man in his salary bracket would probably take years to acquire.

See Also: NYS suspect Anne Ngirita says she is starving in prison

He’s uploaded pictures of most of his destinations and houses, where he’s usually in the company of his wife.

Ayienga’s expensive lifestyle has cast doubt on whether he only survives on his salary, considering him being the latest suspect in a scandal that has robbed the state of Sh9billion.

His Facebook account has been deleted.



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​