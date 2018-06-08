+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Palatial homes and expensive holidays - Mystery of NYS suspect living large
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Jun 08, 2018 at 10:24 EAT
palatial-homes-and-expensive-holidays-mystery-of-nys-suspect-living-large
NYS trainees at a past event [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

Do you know Bernard Masiga Ayienga?

He is the latest suspect to be named in the NYS theft saga and has aroused attention with his style of living

Bernard Masiga Ayienga, the latest name to be added to the list of suspects in continuing National Youth Service (NYS) saga is an interesting man.

According to an article published in a local daily on 8th June, Ayienga works in the Public Service ministry as a senior finance officer.

He is said to be earning a gross salary of Sh161, 800 in a month but has baffled investigators with his love for lavish living.

See Also: OPINION: Secure all the money and property suspected to proceed from corruption as probe continues

In May, he is also said to have tried to stall his arrest by applying for an anticipatory bail, but to no avail.

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji, as quoted in the daily, said detectives from the DCI (Directorate of Criminal Investigations) were close to finding and arresting him.

“The DCI have told us they are looking for him for arrest. He’ll be arrested and prosecuted,” said Haji.

See Also: PS Lilian Omollo enjoys fish fingers for breakfast as others suspects ‘starve’ in prison

He didn’t want his name to be included in the lists of suspects – the reason why he sought anticipatory bail, according to the article.

Perhaps what’s amusing about Ayienga is the type of life he lives. Considering he belongs to a job group where people earn between 81,940 to 109,800, it’s quite impossible to know how he manages to afford the expensive trips and palatial homes he displays on his social media.

A look at his Facebook wall shows you Ayienga is no ordinary man. He spends his holidays in London, Malaysia Canada, South Africa and DC just to name a few. He also has lavish houses in the country, houses that a man in his salary bracket would probably take years to acquire.

See Also: NYS suspect Anne Ngirita says she is starving in prison

He’s uploaded pictures of most of his destinations and houses, where he’s usually in the company of his wife.

Ayienga’s expensive lifestyle has cast doubt on whether he only survives on his salary, considering him being the latest suspect in a scandal that has robbed the state of Sh9billion. 

His Facebook account has been deleted. 

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



NYS suspect
NYS
corruption
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
otiende-amollo-s-support-for-nys-suspects-bail-causes-hot-debate-online

News

Otiende Amollo’s support for NYS suspects bail causes hot debate online

By Fay Ngina | Wed 06 Jun 2018 10:52am

photos-nys-suspect-excites-kenyans-after-displaying-daddy-ngirita-tattoo-in-court

News

PHOTOS: NYS suspect excites Kenyans after displaying ‘Daddy Ngirita’ tattoo in court

By Fay Ngina | Wed 06 Jun 2018 09:29am

ministry-big-fish-switch-to-panic-mode-as-government-cracks-whip-on-corrupt-officials

Politics

Ministry ‘big fish’ switch to panic mode as Government cracks whip on corrupt officials

By Grapevine | Wed 30 May 2018 08:49am

More From This Author
i-have-come-to-know-who-my-friends-are-wavinya-ndeti-speaks-after-court-nullifies-mutua-s-election

Politics

'I have come to know who my friends are'- Wavinya Ndeti speaks after court nullifies Mutua’s election

By Robert Abong'o | Fri 08 Jun 2018 11:23am

babu-owino-s-emphatic-speech-after-his-election-was-upheld

Politics

Babu Owino’s emphatic speech after his election was upheld

By Robert Abong'o | Fri 08 Jun 2018 10:58am

palatial-homes-and-expensive-holidays-mystery-of-nys-suspect-living-large

News

Palatial homes and expensive holidays - Mystery of NYS suspect living large

By Robert Abong'o | Fri 08 Jun 2018 10:24am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng