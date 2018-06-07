PICTURES: Arsenal unveil new away kit and it’s beautiful!

SUMMARY Arsenal Football Club has unveiled their new ‘two-tone’ away kit to be used during the 2018/19 season.

Arsenal Football Club has unveiled their new ‘two-tone’ away kit to be used during the 2018/19 season.

This will be the last time Arsenal players will wear jerseys manufactured by German kit maker PUMA since the company’s contract with the Gunner’s ends this year. ​





The kit is navy blue, with a thick red strip running across the body and the sleeves.

“The colour blue has been a feature in Arsenal away shirts since the the early years and this shirt stays rooted in that tradition whilst also incorporating the colour red in the form of a diamond cut pulse pattern running through the middle with heather-marl flecks on the sleeves,” read a statement from Arsenal as seen on Telegraph News.





Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Hector Bellerin were among the players used to unveil the new kit.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​