Sports
PICTURES: Arsenal unveil new away kit and it’s beautiful!
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Jun 07, 2018 at 12:51 EAT
Arsenal unveil new kit [COURTESY]
Arsenal Football Club has unveiled their new ‘two-tone’ away kit to be used during the 2018/19 season.

This will be the last time Arsenal players will wear jerseys manufactured by German kit maker PUMA since the company’s contract with the Gunner’s ends this year.


See Also: PHOTOS: Champions Real Madrid unveil new kit and it’s every footballer’s fantasy

The kit is navy blue, with a thick red strip running across the body and the sleeves.

“The colour blue has been a feature in Arsenal away shirts since the the early years and this shirt stays rooted in that tradition whilst also incorporating the colour red in the form of a diamond cut pulse pattern running through the middle with heather-marl flecks on the sleeves,” read a statement from Arsenal as seen on Telegraph News.

See Also: PHOTOS: Here’s the new Arsenal PUMA kit for next season


Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Hector Bellerin were among the players used to unveil the new kit. 

See Also: Just who is Unai Emery? What you need to know about Arsenal’s new manager

arsenal
new kit
