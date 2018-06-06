+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Kenyans moved by Lulu Hassan’s emotional message to Kanze Dena after her appointment
By Fay Ngina | Updated Jun 06, 2018 at 11:47 EAT
kenyans-moved-by-lulu-hassan-s-emotional-message-to-kanze-dena-after-her-appointment
Lulu Hassan and Kanze Dena
SUMMARY

Lulu Hassan has moved a lot of netizens after penning down an emotional letter to Kanze Dena after she was appointed as the new Deputy State House Spokesperson

Lulu thanked Kanze for her support while in the media industry and all the things they went through

Citizen TV news anchor Lulu Hassan has moved a lot of netizens after penning down an emotional letter to Kanze Dena after she was appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta as the new Deputy State House Spokesperson.


“As part of diversifying the voices from the Presidency, focusing the concept of messaging with purpose, President Kenyatta has appointed seasoned television news anchor Kanze Dena, 39, as Deputy State House Spokesperson and Deputy Head, PSCU,” read a statement from Nzioka Waita, The Chief of Staff and Head of the President’s Delivery Unit.

See Also: Kenyans react to Kanze Dena's appointment as Deputy State House Spokesperson

Lulu, who has been a colleague and friend to Kanze for years, took to her Facebook page and wrote a really long post celebrating the newly appointed Deputy State House Spokesperson.


See Also: President Uhuru appoints Kanze Dena as Deputy State House Spokesperson

In her post, Lulu thanked Kanze for her support while in the media industry and all the things they went through.

“If you ask me about Gods ways, I will affirm that God works in mysterious ways. God favors his people. I know this to be true because I have seen it through our friendship, which, I think, was more accidental than intentional. Whichever way it came to be, I am grateful that you came along,” said Lulu.


“I celebrate you in so many ways. I will always remember how cautious you were about the length of your dress. How you would change many times over so that you had the right length on...'dadaa hii sitaki inanionyesha magoti...dadaa hii imenishika sana..dadaa hii nguo leo itabidi tumwambie director tukae kwa viti'That is Kanze for you !!,” she continued.

Here’s the post;

 

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



lulu hassan
kanze dena
emotional message
Deputy State House Spokesperson
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
More From This Author
kenyans-moved-by-lulu-hassan-s-emotional-message-to-kanze-dena-after-her-appointment

News

Kenyans moved by Lulu Hassan’s emotional message to Kanze Dena after her appointment

By Fay Ngina | Wed 06 Jun 2018 11:47am

otiende-amollo-s-support-for-nys-suspects-bail-causes-hot-debate-online

News

Otiende Amollo’s support for NYS suspects bail causes hot debate online

By Fay Ngina | Wed 06 Jun 2018 10:52am

photos-nys-suspect-excites-kenyans-after-displaying-daddy-ngirita-tattoo-in-court

News

PHOTOS: NYS suspect excites Kenyans after displaying ‘Daddy Ngirita’ tattoo in court

By Fay Ngina | Wed 06 Jun 2018 09:29am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng