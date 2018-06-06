kenyans-moved-by-lulu-hassan-s-emotional-message-to-kanze-dena-after-her-appointment

SUMMARY Lulu Hassan has moved a lot of netizens after penning down an emotional letter to Kanze Dena after she was appointed as the new Deputy State House Spokesperson Lulu thanked Kanze for her support while in the media industry and all the things they went through

Citizen TV news anchor Lulu Hassan has moved a lot of netizens after penning down an emotional letter to Kanze Dena after she was appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta as the new Deputy State House Spokesperson.



“As part of diversifying the voices from the Presidency, focusing the concept of messaging with purpose, President Kenyatta has appointed seasoned television news anchor Kanze Dena, 39, as Deputy State House Spokesperson and Deputy Head, PSCU,” read a statement from Nzioka Waita, The Chief of Staff and Head of the President’s Delivery Unit.

Lulu, who has been a colleague and friend to Kanze for years, took to her Facebook page and wrote a really long post celebrating the newly appointed Deputy State House Spokesperson.





In her post, Lulu thanked Kanze for her support while in the media industry and all the things they went through.

“If you ask me about Gods ways, I will affirm that God works in mysterious ways. God favors his people. I know this to be true because I have seen it through our friendship, which, I think, was more accidental than intentional. Whichever way it came to be, I am grateful that you came along,” said Lulu.





“I celebrate you in so many ways. I will always remember how cautious you were about the length of your dress. How you would change many times over so that you had the right length on...'dadaa hii sitaki inanionyesha magoti...dadaa hii imenishika sana..dadaa hii nguo leo itabidi tumwambie director tukae kwa viti'That is Kanze for you !!,” she continued.

