Man breaks into girls' dormitory in Homa Bay

Mbita Member of Parliament (MP) Millie Adhiambo on Monday 4 June revealed that a man tried to sneak into one of the girls school in her constituency.

The MP says the suspect broke into the dormitory at around 4.am on Saturday 2 June but fortunately the school matron heard and found him hiding under a bed.

​"This is alarming. A man broke into a dorm of one of the schools in my constituency at 4 am Saturday, a few hours after the rape of a girl/girls in Moi Nairobi Girls. Fortunately the matron heard and found him hiding under a bed. He eluded arrest," said Millie.

"Currently the Suba North Sub County Security team and a team from my office is at the school investigating. No casualties reported fortunately. However question is? How many such incidents are quietly happening in our schools? The government should (1) deploy armed police to guard our girls in the night. (2) Train teachers and care givers on safety protocols in schools. The Police must be informed immediately when there is a security breach without undue regard to information hierarchy observance and bureaucracy. (3) There is need for enhanced budgetary allocation for walled-perimeter fencing," she added. The MP's revelation comes days after a similar incident took place at the Moi Girl's High School Nairobi where some of the girls were assaulted.

