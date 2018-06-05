+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Man breaks into girls' dormitory in Homa Bay
By Fay Ngina | Updated Jun 05, 2018 at 09:51 EAT
man-breaks-into-girls-dormitory-in-homa-bay
Man breaks into girls dormitory (COURTESY)
SUMMARY Mbita MP Millie Adhiambo on Monday 4 June revealed that a man tried to sneak into one of the girls school in her constituencyThe MP says the suspect broke into the dormitory at around 4.am on Saturday 2 June 

Mbita Member of Parliament (MP) Millie Adhiambo on Monday 4 June revealed that a man tried to sneak into one of the girls school in her constituency.

The MP says the suspect broke into the dormitory at around 4.am on Saturday 2 June but fortunately the school matron heard and found him hiding under a bed.

​"This is alarming. A man broke into a dorm of one of the schools in my constituency at 4 am Saturday, a few hours after the rape of a girl/girls in Moi Nairobi Girls. Fortunately the matron heard and found him hiding under a bed. He eluded arrest," said Millie.

See Also: My Experience: How these prostitutes almost assaulted me
She added that Suba North Sub County Security team and another team from her office went to the school to investigate the issue.

"Currently the Suba North Sub County Security team and a team from my office is at the school investigating. No casualties reported fortunately. However question is? How many such incidents are quietly happening in our schools? The government should (1) deploy armed police to guard our girls in the night. (2) Train teachers and care givers on safety protocols in schools. The Police must be informed immediately when there is a security breach without undue regard to information hierarchy observance and bureaucracy. (3) There is need for enhanced budgetary allocation for walled-perimeter fencing," she added. The MP's revelation comes days after a similar incident took place at the Moi Girl's High School Nairobi where some of the girls were assaulted. 

See Also: One-and-a-half-day-old baby rescued after he was buried alive
Investigations are still underway to establish how the men broke into the institution. The male teachers and subordinate staff were also asked to take DNA tests.This also comes as old girls of the institution and children’s rights activists stage protests outside the school gate over the atrocious act that has angered parents and Kenyans alike.
See Also: 12 suspects arrested in rape saga of woman in River Road


Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



homa bay
rape
moi girls
dorm
break into
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
fear-strikes-nairobi-cbd-after-video-of-woman-being-raped-by-street-boy-surfaces-online

News

Fear strikes Nairobi CBD after video of woman being raped by street boy surfaces online

By Ureport | Thu 26 Apr 2018 09:29am

assistant-chief-in-kisumu-rapes-a-class-eight-pupil

News

Assistant chief in Kisumu rapes a class eight pupil

By Felix Odhiambo | Wed 04 Apr 2018 09:59am

More From This Author
esther-passaris-willing-to-deputise-sonko-under-the-following-conditions

News

Esther Passaris willing to deputise Sonko under the following conditions

By Fay Ngina | Tue 05 Jun 2018 10:19am

man-breaks-into-girls-dormitory-in-homa-bay

News

Man breaks into girls' dormitory in Homa Bay

By Fay Ngina | Tue 05 Jun 2018 09:51am

hot-belly-dancer-arrested-for-being-too-sexy-and-dancing-too-provocatively-photos

Weird News

Hot belly dancer arrested for being ‘too sexy’ and dancing too provocatively [PHOTOS]

By Mirror | Tue 05 Jun 2018 09:02am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng