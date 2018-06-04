'Civil' MP shows dark side on social media

SUMMARY A female Member of the National Assembly is increasingly appalling voters over the manner she reacts to those who criticize her The MP is so averse to criticism that she has no qualms hurling epithets at those opposed to her leadership on social media

A female Member of the National Assembly is increasingly appalling voters over the manner she reacts to those who criticize her.

The MP is so averse to criticism that she has no qualms hurling epithets at those opposed to her leadership on social media. ​

Screenshots of the nasty exchanges the Women Representative, who looks very civil and polite at first glance, has had with the public always do rounds on local Facebook groups.

Many people from the region are suggesting that the leader should opt out of social media if she cannot maintain her cool, or let a professional handle her online pages.



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​