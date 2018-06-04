+ Post your Story

'Civil' MP shows dark side on social media
By Grapevine | Updated Jun 04, 2018
A female Member of the National Assembly is increasingly appalling voters over the manner she reacts to those who criticize her.

The MP is so averse to criticism that she has no qualms hurling epithets at those opposed to her leadership on social media.

Screenshots of the nasty exchanges the Women Representative, who looks very civil and polite at first glance, has had with the public always do rounds on local Facebook groups.

Many people from the region are suggesting that the leader should opt out of social media if she cannot maintain her cool, or let a professional handle her online pages.

