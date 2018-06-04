+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Anger as governor ignores fellow leaders
By Grapevine | Updated Jun 04, 2018 at 07:53 EAT
anger-as-governor-ignores-fellow-leaders
The politician does not pick or return calls
SUMMARY

A Governor from the Rift Valley has become the talk of town

The politician does not pick or bother return calls of his fellow elected leaders from the county

A Governor from the Rift Valley is the talk of the town. Reason? The politician does not pick or bother return calls of his fellow elected leaders from the county.

The latest person to complain that the county boss who is doing his second term in office is a snob is the area Senator, who must have rattled leader over his criticism of the administration.

Some MPs from the region and even the man’s party leader has in the past made similar complaints.

See Also: Paranoid governor changes plans to feed his guests

Supporters of the Senator have now taken to social media to compel the Governor to stop ignoring calls of his fellow elected leaders for the sake of development.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



governor
ignore
phone call
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
miguna-s-hilarious-reply-to-mutahi-ngunyi-after-advice-on-sonko-s-offer

News

Miguna’s hilarious reply to Mutahi Ngunyi after ‘advice’ on Sonko’s offer

By Robert Abong'o | Fri 18 May 2018 10:01am

deputy-governor-needs-to-be-a-kenyan-citizen-speaker-elachi-speaks-on-miguna-s-nomination

News

‘Deputy Governor needs to be a Kenyan citizen' - Speaker Elachi speaks on Miguna’s nomination

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 17 May 2018 09:29am

miguna-as-deputy-governor-kenyans-react-to-news-doing-rounds-on-social-media

Politics

Miguna as Deputy Governor? - Kenyans react to news doing rounds on social media

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 17 May 2018 08:31am

More From This Author
my-encounter-with-a-mean-campus-girl-best-thing-you-ll-read-all-day

Campus Vibe

'My encounter with a mean campus girl'- best thing you'll read all day

By Ian Duncan | Mon 04 Jun 2018 08:11am

civil-mp-shows-dark-side-on-social-media

News

'Civil' MP shows dark side on social media

By Grapevine | Mon 04 Jun 2018 08:03am

anger-as-governor-ignores-fellow-leaders

News

Anger as governor ignores fellow leaders

By Grapevine | Mon 04 Jun 2018 07:53am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng