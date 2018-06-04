anger-as-governor-ignores-fellow-leaders

SUMMARY A Governor from the Rift Valley has become the talk of town The politician does not pick or bother return calls of his fellow elected leaders from the county

A Governor from the Rift Valley is the talk of the town. Reason? The politician does not pick or bother return calls of his fellow elected leaders from the county.

The latest person to complain that the county boss who is doing his second term in office is a snob is the area Senator, who must have rattled leader over his criticism of the administration. ​

Some MPs from the region and even the man’s party leader has in the past made similar complaints.

Supporters of the Senator have now taken to social media to compel the Governor to stop ignoring calls of his fellow elected leaders for the sake of development.



