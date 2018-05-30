+ Post your Story

Drama after Safaricom blocks Kenya Police on Twitter
By Fay Ngina | Updated May 30, 2018 at 13:25 EAT
SUMMARY

There was a moment of confusion after Kenya’s leading Telecommunication Company Safaricom blocked the Kenya Police service on Twitter.

The Kenya Police, upon realizing they had been blocked, took a screenshot telling Safaricom that they could not interact with them.

The blocking emerged after a Twitter user only identified as G Gathigi, posted an incident of Nairobi robbers on the loose targeting young people.

See Also: Kenyans share their thoughts on news of Bob Collymore’s imminent return

Here is a screenshot of what Gathigi wrote;


The Kenya Police later asked Gathigi for details of what happened and tagged Safaricom as M-Pesa was mentioned in the robbery.

See Also: Social media blunder leaves CS and PS with egg on their faces

“Morning Gathigi. Kindly let us know where the case was reported and the number the money was sent to. You can also give us your friend’s contacts,” posted Kenya police on their twitter handle.

An hour late, the Kenya police were blocked by Safaricom.


See Also: Raila calls off boycott against Bidco, Safaricom

The Kenya police, however, later posted that Safaricom had unblocked them.



