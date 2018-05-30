drama-after-safaricom-blocks-kenya-police-on-twitter

SUMMARY There was a moment of confusion after Safaricom blocked the Kenya Police service on Twitter The Kenya Police, upon releasing they had been blocked, took a screenshot telling Safaricom that they could not interact with them

There was a moment of confusion after Kenya’s leading Telecommunication Company Safaricom blocked the Kenya Police service on Twitter.



The Kenya Police, upon realizing they had been blocked, took a screenshot telling Safaricom that they could not interact with them. ​

The blocking emerged after a Twitter user only identified as G Gathigi, posted an incident of Nairobi robbers on the loose targeting young people.

Here is a screenshot of what Gathigi wrote;





The Kenya Police later asked Gathigi for details of what happened and tagged Safaricom as M-Pesa was mentioned in the robbery.

“Morning Gathigi. Kindly let us know where the case was reported and the number the money was sent to. You can also give us your friend’s contacts,” posted Kenya police on their twitter handle.

An hour late, the Kenya police were blocked by Safaricom.





The Kenya police, however, later posted that Safaricom had unblocked them.







