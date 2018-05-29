+ Post your Story

Six weird facts about getting intimate you should know
By Kipchirchir Kiprop | Updated May 29, 2018 at 13:00 EAT
SUMMARY
  • The female orgasm wasn't designed just for pleasure but for procreation too
  • That period brings about restlessness in a woman, with an increased urge to have sex
The female orgasm is designed to induce pregnancyThe female orgasm wasn't designed just for pleasure but for procreation too. The contraction of muscles helps the sperm to swim towards the eggs in order to fertilize them.The human mouth hosts over 500 types of bacteriaNext time you engage in a steamy kiss know that you could be ingesting a whopping 500 bacteria. Kissing your toilet seat sounds more hygienic, right?Two-thirds of men and women have fantasized about other people while having sex with their partnerJust because they come doesn’t mean you made them come, a phrase coined by popular comedian Chris Rock. You could be together with your partner getting down and dirty but they are busy fantasizing about someone else.Ovulating women are more likely to cheatThat period brings about restlessness in a woman, with an increased urge to have sex. During that time of the month, women are likely to cheat on their partners in case they aren’t around.Shaving your pubes makes you more likely to spread a sexually transmitted infectionFor those who love it clean down there, be warned that the absence of vegetation makes it more likely to contract STDS as well as transmit. Guess you have to think twice when going for that waxing.Adults are more likely to tell lies while in bed than they are anywhere elseAdults spew lies on the throes of passion. I guess next time he says he loves you during the act he probably doesn’t mean it.

sex
weird facts
