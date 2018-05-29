Forget 'Sponsors', here are six unpleasant things that could happen to your daughter

SUMMARY What is worse realising your daughter has a sponsor? Hashtag magazine explains why your daughter having a sponsor should be the least of your worries

For quite some time, the narrative of the university girl and the older man has done the rounds.

While some parents have sleepless nights regarding their children with men who cannot see their toes, they forget there are other vices going around campus unabated. ​

Abortion

Where there is unprotected sex, there are unwanted pregnancies. Show me a campus where abstinence and responsible sex is practiced and I will show you a flying pig. Most of the times, backstreet abortions are the way out. Next time you pray for your daughter, squeeze in one sentence regarding her womb.

Drugs

Freedom begets all sorts of things; good and bad. One of those is drug abuse. Illegal drugs such as ‘weed’ and pills sell like cake. You might be surprised to learn that your daughter is one of the plugs who sell them or even worse, a loyal and constant partaker. Then there is the reckless partying and alcohol abuse. As you snore, your daughter might be in a ditch somewhere, powered by liquid courage, braving the cold.

Emergency contraception pills

There is a great force of attraction between some campus girls and emergency contraception pills. Forget condoms. These pills are popped and chewed like groundnuts. One would rather gamble with their hormones and upset their entire system every day than use protection

Rape

Rape is a lot like corruption in Kenya. As it thrives, people talk about it, but they do nothing about it. When it comes to date rape, at least one out five university girls have been a victim of date rape or an attempt of the same. As such, it is important to check on your daughter regularly.

Campus marriages

Babysitting a grown man is one of the things that could waste your child’s life. Instead of going to class, she might be in a room somewhere, being promised the entire solar system by a man who cannot decide whether to wear his pants at the waist or at the knees.

Sexually transmitted degrees

It is a system where the end mostly justifies the means. Your child might be scoring As, not out of merit but because she let the lecturer ‘chew her’ when she could have chewed books the entire semester.



