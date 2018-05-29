+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Campus Vibe
Forget 'Sponsors', here are six unpleasant things that could happen to your daughter
By Ivy Aseka | Updated May 29, 2018 at 12:51 EAT
forget-sponsors-here-are-six-unpleasant-things-that-could-happen-to-your-daughter
Couple staring at each other [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

What is worse realising your daughter has a sponsor?

Hashtag magazine explains why your daughter having a sponsor should be the least of your worries

For quite some time, the narrative of the university girl and the older man has done the rounds.

While some parents have sleepless nights regarding their children with men who cannot see their toes, they forget there are other vices going around campus unabated.

Abortion

See Also: 10 things that differentiate JAB students from self sponsored students

Where there is unprotected sex, there are unwanted pregnancies. Show me a campus where abstinence and responsible sex is practiced and I will show you a flying pig. Most of the times, backstreet abortions are the way out. Next time you pray for your daughter, squeeze in one sentence regarding her womb.

Drugs

Freedom begets all sorts of things; good and bad. One of those is drug abuse. Illegal drugs such as ‘weed’ and pills sell like cake. You might be surprised to learn that your daughter is one of the plugs who sell them or even worse, a loyal and constant partaker. Then there is the reckless partying and alcohol abuse. As you snore, your daughter might be in a ditch somewhere, powered by liquid courage, braving the cold.

See Also: Here's five tips on how to perfectly hack an internship

Emergency contraception pills

There is a great force of attraction between some campus girls and emergency contraception pills. Forget condoms. These pills are popped and chewed like groundnuts. One would rather gamble with their hormones and upset their entire system every day than use protection

Rape

See Also: 'My day out with a slay queen' - best thing you'll read all day

Rape is a lot like corruption in Kenya. As it thrives, people talk about it, but they do nothing about it. When it comes to date rape, at least one out five university girls have been a victim of date rape or an attempt of the same. As such, it is important to check on your daughter regularly.

Campus marriages

Babysitting a grown man is one of the things that could waste your child’s life. Instead of going to class, she might be in a room somewhere, being promised the entire solar system by a man who cannot decide whether to wear his pants at the waist or at the knees.

Sexually transmitted degrees

It is a system where the end mostly justifies the means. Your child might be scoring As, not out of merit but because she let the lecturer ‘chew her’ when she could have chewed books the entire semester.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Sponsors
abortion
campus

Jobs

This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
why-every-campus-guy-needs-a-side-chick-best-thing-you-ll-read-all-day

Campus Vibe

'Why every campus guy needs a side chick' - best thing you'll read all day

By Maureen Mochama | Sun 06 May 2018 10:27am

politician-orders-mistress-to-have-abortion

News

Politician orders mistress to have abortion

By Grapevine | Mon 30 Apr 2018 07:15am

sidebar-guys-let-s-not-get-intimate-like-rabbits

Campus Vibe

SIDEBAR: Guys, let's not get intimate like rabbits

By Collins Osanya | Fri 27 Apr 2018 11:25am

More From This Author
forget-sponsors-here-are-six-unpleasant-things-that-could-happen-to-your-daughter

Campus Vibe

Forget 'Sponsors', here are six unpleasant things that could happen to your daughter

By Ivy Aseka | Tue 29 May 2018 12:51pm

photos-champions-real-madrid-unveil-new-kit-and-it-s-every-footballer-s-fantasy

Sports

PHOTOS: Champions Real Madrid unveil new kit and it’s every footballer’s fantasy

By Robert Abong'o | Tue 29 May 2018 12:43pm

five-simple-things-your-lady-does-around-the-house-that-prove-she-is-cheating-on-you

Lifestyle

Five simple things your lady does around the house that prove she is cheating on you

By Robert Abong'o | Tue 29 May 2018 11:00am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng