PHOTOS: The Mercedes Benz Sonko bought his son when he turned six-years-old

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Mbuvi surprised Kenyans after purchasing a Mercedes Benz convertible for his son Satrine Osinya on his sixth birthday.



Sonko’s wife, Primrose Mbuvi posted on social media wishing her son a happy birthday.







She also included photos of who the birthday party went down.



“Happy Birthday ???????????? Satrine Osinya God has been faithful may He keep you safe ????????.I love you so much son.,” she posted.

“Birthday boy had a lot of fun???????? ,we celebrate you son, Mungu ni Mwaminifu,” she added.





The Governor adopted Baba Osinya after he was shot in the head following a terrorist attack at the Likoni Church in Mombasa in 2014.

He also adopted his elder brother Gift Osinya who is currently at the Lenana High School.

Here's a video of the car (COURTESY);



