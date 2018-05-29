+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Lifestyle
Forget the 6-pack, here are 5 things that make men more attractive
By Robert Abong'o | Updated May 29, 2018 at 10:29 EAT
forget-the-6-pack-here-are-5-things-that-make-men-more-attractive
Man with six-pack [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

What makes a man more attractive other than a six-pack and a great body?

Men can be attractive in so many ways, which sometimes differs depending on the situation.

What makes a man more attractive? Over the years, ladies have come up with ideas of how a modern man should look like.

Most men would think that ladies adore the physical attributes of a man than what he has to offer. Do not stress, you don’t need to go to the gym.

Men can be attractive in so many ways, which sometimes differs depending on the situation.

See Also: Five simple things your lady does around the house that prove she is cheating on you

Here are some ways:

Purpose

See Also: Men talk: Six types of women that are good in bed

No lady will fall for a man with zero sense of purpose. A man with the intention of one day dating a lady has to have something to his name i.e. something going on e.g. a business or a project. Women like men who dedicate their time to a specific project, especially if it’s career- developing. Purpose sometimes doesn’t even have to be related to your career.

A fixer

See Also: Here is why it is unforgivable to date a broke man

Plain and simple, ladies adore men who have the ability to fix stuff. You have to know how to use items in a toolbox in case a lady needs something to be fixed without necessarily calling a ‘fundi’. Ladies like the idea of the man helping out around the house and fixing things is a plus.

Family love

Ladies will always approve of a man who loves and cares for his family, there’s no way around it. This character reveals a lot to the lady – makes her know that you are a responsible person, capable of taking care of lots of people, including her. It also shows that the man is devoted to starting his own family one day. The lady will know that the man is mature emotionally and is able to love someone.

Knows what he wants

A man who knows what he wants in life always gets the girl. For ladies, it’s attractive to see a man with goals and dreams – with him putting his best foot forward to get to them. Having goals and dreams shows the lady that you have a sense of direction.

Good manners


This is self-explanatory. Simple things like saying ‘Thankyou’ are praiseworthy. We understand men like to be men but it doesn’t hurt to use a fork and knife to eat sometime. Ladies know a well-mannered guy is a sure bet in front of her parents. It’s always important to remain polite even if frustrated. 

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



men
attractive
relationships
women
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
how-women-are-often-their-own-worst-enemy

Lifestyle

How women are often their own worst enemy

By Dayan Masinde | Mon 28 May 2018 09:04am

five-major-reasons-why-men-should-never-shave-their-beard

Lifestyle

Five major reasons why men should never shave their beard

By Sydney Kimiywi | Mon 28 May 2018 08:57am

kenyans-take-to-the-social-media-to-blame-jubilee-on-runaway-corruption

Politics

Kenyans take to the Social Media to blame Jubilee on runaway corruption

By James Okong'o | Sun 27 May 2018 02:56pm

More From This Author
five-simple-things-your-lady-does-around-the-house-that-prove-she-is-cheating-on-you

Lifestyle

Five simple things your lady does around the house that prove she is cheating on you

By Robert Abong'o | Tue 29 May 2018 11:00am

forget-the-6-pack-here-are-5-things-that-make-men-more-attractive

Lifestyle

Forget the 6-pack, here are 5 things that make men more attractive

By Robert Abong'o | Tue 29 May 2018 10:29am

living-in-nairobi-here-are-the-areas-set-to-experience-blackout-today

News

Living in Nairobi? Here are the areas set to experience blackout today

By Robert Abong'o | Tue 29 May 2018 10:04am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng