PHOTOS: Woman fails to control her emotions, goes crazy after Sofapaka beats Ulinzi

SUMMARY An Ulinzi Stars fan failed to control her emotions after the team was defeated by Sofapaka in a past Premier League match Here are photos of the woman going crazy, rolling on the floor while crying

A game of football can be exhilarating but it can also be heartbreaking as this woman, an ardent supporter of Ulinzi Stars, recently found out.

She was inconsolable when her beloved team lost 2-1 to Sofapaka at Aferaha Stadium. ​





















If it’s any consolation, Ulinzi sits second with 28 points and 16 games played on the SportPesa Premier League table while Sofapaka is third with 28 points and 17 games played.





















Photos by Harun Wathari /STANDARD





