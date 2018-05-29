+ Post your Story

PHOTOS: Woman fails to control her emotions, goes crazy after Sofapaka beats Ulinzi
By Harun Wathari | Updated May 29, 2018 at 08:34 EAT
Ulinzi fans can't believe the result [COURTESY]
An Ulinzi Stars fan failed to control her emotions after the team was defeated by Sofapaka in a past Premier League match

Here are photos of the woman going crazy, rolling on the floor while crying 

A game of football can be exhilarating but it can also be heartbreaking as this woman, an ardent supporter of Ulinzi Stars, recently found out.

She was inconsolable when her beloved team lost 2-1 to Sofapaka at Aferaha Stadium.






If it’s any consolation, Ulinzi sits second with 28 points and 16 games played on the SportPesa Premier League table while Sofapaka is third with 28 points and 17 games played.






Photos by Harun Wathari /STANDARD

