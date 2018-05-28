six-types-of-matatus-you-ll-find-in-nairobi

SUMMARY There are a number of matatus you are likely to find in Nairobi City

Here are six types of matatus you might have come across

It doesn’t matter whether you drive, take a cab, use the train, ride a motorbike, cycle, walk, run or even fly to town, a city dweller simply cannot do without matatus. Below are the types of matatus you are sure to find in Nairobi:

Nganyas ​

These are newly pimped matatus. They boast of signature names, graffiti-adorned bodies, neon-lit interiors, comfortable seats, hi-tech music systems, screens, latest DJ mixes, fans, sockets and yes, Wi-Fi connection which, after all the fare you have forked out, better be working!

Their touts, unlike others, do not shout their voices hoarse in desperate attempts to call out passengers. The brief breaks their mouths take from chewing khat only allow them to say ”Tao mia”, then they step aside and watch as people, young and young at heart, elbow their way inside.

Ex-nganyas

They have lost their former glory. They are like a stubborn only child who has received the news that they have a sibling. The spot that was initially theirs in the hearts of commuters has since been taken over by nganyas. They knew that this time would come when they would be phased out of the game. Their conductors have since devised ways to survive; from reducing their fares and being more aggressive in calling out potential passengers to throwing a sweetie here when beckoning a female passenger and a brathe when referring to their male counterparts.

Nganya wannabes

It is either the owner was not willing to splash as much money on them during the pimping process or the artist who was tasked with the job of pimping wasn’t that good.

Gospel matatus

Their bodies are plastered with photos of gospel musicians, Bible verses, and the guy who played Jesus in the movie 'The Passion of the Christ'.

Their bodies are plastered with photos of gospel musicians, Bible verses, and the guy who played Jesus in the movie ‘The Passion of the Christ’.

Proper matatus

They follow the Sacco's regulations to the letter - no graffiti, no overloading of passengers. If you are to meet up with someone and you receive a call while inside these matatus, the caller will most probably think you are lying to them, “Imagine anasema ako kwa mat na siskii kelele.”

Their crew don full uniform, complete with a half coat and baggy pleated trousers. What’s even better, they address an elder as mzee instead of mzae.

Jalopies

This is the final stage of every matatu. Even the nganyas eventually get here. Passengers have to contend with their slowness, dusty bedbug-infested seats, windows that won’t open (or close) and peeled off paint.





