why-ruto-and-raila-fights-could-jeopardise-kenya-s-stability

The latest war of words between Opposition leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto is uncalled for.

The animosity has been precipitated by the famous handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila. ​

The handshake has attracted mixed reactions from across the political divide. While some politicians in Central, Rift Valley and Nyanza regions have praised the union, others have perceived it as a move to sabotage the DP’s 2022 presidential ambition.

The bad blood between Raila and Ruto has often resulted in public altercations, which are not good for national unity. If the trend continues, it could jeopardize the political, social and economic stability Kenya has been enjoying.

It was in the best interests of Kenyans that Uhuru and Raila decided to bury their differences. And as the President has always said, Kenya is bigger than us all.

That is why everything we do must be in the country's best interests. They must tone down their political rhetoric and bigotry for the sake of stability.

