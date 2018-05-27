+ Post your Story

News
Here are the number of vehicles to be allowed in Nairobi CBD from Monday
By Fay Ngina | Updated May 27, 2018 at 13:24 EAT
Number of vehicles to be allowed in CBD
SUMMARY
  • Nairobi County Director of Operations, Mr Peter Mbaya, said that only two pubic service vehicles per sacco will be allowed to enter the CBD 
  • The vehicles will only be given five minutes to drop and collect passengers

Kenyans will have to get prepared as the Nairobi County Government has come up with a way to reduce the congestion in Nairobi's CBD.

According to Nairobi County Director of Operations, Mr Peter Mbaya, only two pubic service vehicles per sacco will be allowed to enter the CBD and will only be given five minutes to drop and collect passengers.

​Mr Mbaya made the remarks on Saturday 26 May citing that the drivers who will defy the orders will be arrested.

See Also: PHOTOS: County askaris expose fake beggars with ‘injuries’ in Nairobi's CBD
“We are now implementing the two vehicles per Sacco rule which will take effect on Monday. Over the weekend we will be sensitizing the operators before starting a major crackdown on Monday (28 May). Today we are not making any arrests. From Monday those who defy will be arrested,” said Mbaya.

“As you know, some people bring up to 100 vehicles in the CBD at a time and that is why you see some parked along the road and people alighting on the road... "it is our expectation that within five minutes, the vehicles will be full...It usually takes Matatus a lot of time to fill up because they are many at Bus Stops at the same time,” he added.

See Also: Matatu conductor beaten to death by colleagues for ‘overcharging’ passengers in Kasarani
The Nairobi Regeneration Committee also made another move and proposed Wednesdays and Saturdays as days where there will be no private cars entering the CBD.

 According to Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia, the move is a a bid to decongest in the city.


