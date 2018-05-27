here-are-the-number-of-vehicles-to-be-allowed-in-nairobi-cbd-from-monday

SUMMARY Nairobi County Director of Operations, Mr Peter Mbaya, said that only two pubic service vehicles per sacco will be allowed to enter the CBD

The vehicles will only be given five minutes to drop and collect passengers

Kenyans will have to get prepared as the Nairobi County Government has come up with a way to reduce the congestion in Nairobi's CBD.

According to Nairobi County Director of Operations, Mr Peter Mbaya, only two pubic service vehicles per sacco will be allowed to enter the CBD and will only be given five minutes to drop and collect passengers.

​Mr Mbaya made the remarks on Saturday 26 May citing that the drivers who will defy the orders will be arrested.

“As you know, some people bring up to 100 vehicles in the CBD at a time and that is why you see some parked along the road and people alighting on the road... "it is our expectation that within five minutes, the vehicles will be full...It usually takes Matatus a lot of time to fill up because they are many at Bus Stops at the same time,” he added.

According to Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia, the move is a a bid to decongest in the city.

