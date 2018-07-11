how-to-easily-make-sh-50-000-in-two-weeks

SUMMARY Kenya female adults can now donate their eggs to people who are childless

However, if you are over 70kg, you may want to consider losing some weight before trying this out

Come to think of it, its more like Sh 52,000 in just under two weeks. All you have to do is be timely, disciplined, open-minded and keen to help someone in need.

Before proceeding, I have to apologize to any male that clicked the link to this article, as this particular way of making money does not apply to you. However, if you are a female, above the age of eighteen, then you have come to the right place.

​You may be thinking this has to be sexually related. Well, technically no, but you would have to open your legs once or twice, considering that you're donating your eggs. You will be giving away a few of your eggs to enable someone barren to possibly give birth to a child. So this is for a beneficial cause, and everybody wins.

So why two weeks? It’s a procedure to prepare your eggs for safe removal. One undergoes a series of daily injections for 13 days, all at around the same time each day. So if you get an injection at 11 am on day one, you'll receive an injection at 11 am everyday for 13 days.

If you fail to receive an injection at reasonable time, the whole procedure could fail. I’m not saying that you have to be there at exactly 11 am, but don't be three hours late either. If you are concerned about transport, the institution gives you Sh 1000 a week for the same.

On the 14th day, one undergoes a painless process of egg removal. It may be slightly uncomfortable. However, immediately after, you are given Sh 50,000 in cash for all your troubles and you get to go home a few shillings richer.

So do you get to find out if your egg has birthed a baby out there? Sadly no, you will be registered as an anonymous donor and may probably never know. It’s a crazy idea nonetheless.