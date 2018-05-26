the-sad-reality-about-gareth-bale-and-why-man-united-fans-should-be-happy-ahead-of-ucl-final

SUMMARY Has Gareth Bale performed as expected at Real Madrid? Or has he been in Cristiano Ronaldo's shadow? Former Real Madrid President Calderon doesn't think he can outdo the Balon d'Or winner

According to Real Madrid ex-President Ramon Calderon, Welsh forward Gareth Bale was never going to match five-time Balon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo’s success at the Bernabeu.

Calderon was one of the people responsible for bringing Cristiano to the Los Blancos from Manchester United in 2009, engineering an 80 million euro move to secure the Portuguese’s signature. ​





Ronaldo, who is 33 now, has gone on to become arguably Real Madrid’s best player in the last decade, guiding them to two La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues within 9 years.





According to English sports outlet The Sun, Calderon said it was going to be difficult for Bale to catch up with Ronaldo since the latter trained hard every day to improve and that it required maximum commitment to getting to his level.

“It’s very difficult to surpass Ronaldo, who trains every day to be better than the day before. With his abilities as a player, Ronaldo is the best ever. Having ability isn’t enough, you must work and have endeavour and commitment,” said the ex-Real president as quoted in The Sun.





Bale has had an up and down season, failing to make Zinedine Zidane’s first team on several occasions and though he scored 4 goals in Real’s last 5 La Liga games, he will be hoping to start the Champions League final tonight.





Several ‘big’ clubs have been linked with Bale including Manchester United, who are said to be leading the race to secure his signature in the event he wants to leave.



