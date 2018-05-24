+ Post your Story

Politics
Vocal politician shocks many - begs Jubilee to give him state job to 'escape cold'
By Grapevine | Updated May 24, 2018 at 07:49 EAT
vocal-politician-shocks-many-begs-jubilee-to-give-him-state-job-to-escape-cold
Parliament session in Kenya [STANDARD]
SUMMARY

A very vocal politician surprised many after openly asking the Jubilee administration for a State job 

He said he had been in the 'political cold' for years since losing his seat 

A vocal veteran politician recently shocked participants at a forum when he openly canvassed for a state job. 

The man took advantage of an opportunity he got to speak and reminded the Jubilee administration that he had been jobless since losing his seat in Parliament.


"I am a chief hustler myself because I have been in the political cold for years."He said 


"I won’t mind if I am given a state job,” he added. 

state job
politicians
