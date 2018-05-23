+ Post your Story

Politics
Popular Governor doesn't approve of Uhuru-Raila handshake, skips forum graced by DP Ruto
By Grapevine | Updated May 23, 2018 at 08:03 EAT
The Uhuru-Raila handshake [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

One Governor is not happy with the political truce between Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta 

The Governor kept off a forum that was graced by Deputy President William Ruto in his county

A prominent Governor appears not to approve the political truce between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.

This is after the county boss for the umpteenth time kept off a forum that was graced by Deputy President William Ruto in his county.


See Also: VIDEO: Governor Mutahi Kahiga shocks Nyeri residents with ‘unusual’ culture

Yesterday, the Governor who has expressed interest in running for a higher seat, skipped a high-level forum he was expected to attend, forcing his colleague from a nearby county to speak on his behalf.


See Also: Miguna’s hilarious reply to Mutahi Ngunyi after ‘advice’ on Sonko’s offer

It will be interesting to see if the county boss will make an appearance at the end of the week when his party boss will be presiding over an event. 

uhuru-raila handshake
governor
