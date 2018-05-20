+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Brace yourself for power outage today if you live in the following regions
By Fay Ngina | Updated May 20, 2018 at 10:27 EAT
brace-yourself-for-power-outage-today-if-you-live-in-the-following-regions
Kenya Power workers
SUMMARY

Kenya Power has listed areas scheduled for maintenance today

In case you live in these areas, please prepare accordingly 

Kenya Power has announced the areas that will experience power outage in various regions countrywide today.The scheduled power outages will allow them to run maintenance checks. ? ​The outage is expected to end at around 5:00 pm in the evening.
See Also: OPINION: There's more to Nairobi's problems than Sonko's leadership
Here are the regions scheduled to experience power outage today;
See Also: Charge your devices! Kenya Power announces counties that will experience blackout today

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Kenya Power
power outage
Nairobi
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
photos-county-askaris-expose-fake-beggars-with-injuries-in-nairobi-s-cbd

News

PHOTOS: County askaris expose fake beggars with ‘injuries’ in Nairobi's CBD

By Edward Kiplimo | Fri 18 May 2018 07:44am

miguna-as-deputy-governor-kenyans-react-to-news-doing-rounds-on-social-media

Politics

Miguna as Deputy Governor? - Kenyans react to news doing rounds on social media

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 17 May 2018 08:31am

are-nairobi-estates-turning-to-dumpsites

Editors Choice

Are Nairobi estates turning to dumpsites?

By Ann Njagi | Tue 15 May 2018 08:14am

More From This Author
men-it-s-your-fault-she-s-fat

Lifestyle

Men, it’s your fault she's fat

By Eric Djemba | Sun 20 May 2018 11:19am

brace-yourself-for-power-outage-today-if-you-live-in-the-following-regions

News

Brace yourself for power outage today if you live in the following regions

By Fay Ngina | Sun 20 May 2018 10:27am

how-soon-should-a-woman-get-pregnant-after-giving-birth

Lifestyle

How soon should a woman get pregnant after giving birth?

By Fay Ngina | Sun 20 May 2018 10:09am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng