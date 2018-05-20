a-luo-man-will-not-let-me-marry-his-daughter-because-i-drive-a-probox

SUMMARY A man went to Siaya driving a Probox in favor of getting blessing to marry the woman he desired

However, the response he got from the father was quite harsh

The other week, I had to attend to the earnest affair of the heart. So I found it prudent to approach my most trusted old man, Otoyo, to accompany me to the lakeside town of Siaya to meet my ‘to be’ parents in-law. Otoyo being the experienced chap in matrimonial matters, he announced the dos and don’ts to me with such passion of a professional. He analyzed every possible scenario and possible escape route if we were napped with cleaver propping questions of white haired in laws. ​As the time for the ‘interview’ approached, I thought it to be time consuming boarding a matatu to the land of Jaramogi so I approached my good friend Karanja for his Miraa Probox to transport ourselves to Siaya. I armed myself with a few Kenyan currency incase my in laws needed some appeasing if one of the likely scenarios falls through. After a long journey through the hills of Chinkororo, Otoyo indicated that we were nearing our eventual destination and suggested that we take a break somewhere quiet and revisit our approach plan.

See Also: This is why men who marry chubby women are always happy

On reaching Atieno’s home, the old man approached us with cautious and measured steps and stood at a fair distance from where we stood and proceeded to study us from the soles of our shoes to the roofs of our heads as if he had seen hyacinth right in his very compound. He pointed at our Toyota with his lips and asked, “Is that your automobile?” when I nodded, he shook his white head and said, “I warned my daughter against inviting useless individuals into my compound”, and immediately called Atieno who emanated from the mad walled house.

“Do you realize what you have done to me my daughter?” he asked while pointing his walking stick towards us, “you have surely killed me this time round with this two good for nothing idiots… You are a daughter of Mac-Otieno, the son of the great Onyango and our daughters don’t marry Probox driving idiots” he advised the daughter of Siaya and instructed us to vacate his compound before he strikes us with the furry of lwanda Magere. We had nothing to do but to return the safety of Obama restaurant for vodka on the rocks.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​