Miguna’s hilarious reply to Mutahi Ngunyi after ‘advice’ on Sonko’s offer

SUMMARY Miguna had a comical reply to Mutahi Ngunyi after the political analyst advised him to take Sonko's offer The NRM General is said to have been nominated by Sonko to be Nairobi’s next Deputy Governor

Self-declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) General Miguna Miguna has replied to Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi following ‘advice’ on Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s offer.

Miguna is said to have been nominated by Sonko to be Nairobi’s next Deputy Governor, an offer he refused to widely comment on, terming it a ‘malicious distraction’. ​





Nairobi County assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi, however, denied receiving any letter from Sonko, acknowledging lawyer Cliff Ombeta as the one responsible for delivering it to her office.

“I have not formally received a letter from Governor Mike Sonko nominating Miguna but I have taken up the issue with the governor and he is working on it,” said Elachi as quoted in The Standard.





Elachi then sent the letter back to the Governor’s office since it had not followed the right procedure.

“Anyone can take me to court on account that I irregularly received and accepted the letter. That is why I returned the letter and asked him to follow the right channel,” Elachi added.

Miguna’s reply prompted the popular political analyst to give some advice to him, telling him to take up the job.

Here is Ngunyi’s advice: “To my FRIEND Miguna (If he is STILL my SMS friend). You should CLIMB DOWN, Miguna. The SONKO offer is an opportunity from GOD. GENUINE or NOT, take it. Then READ Niccolo Machiavelli on HOW to IMPEACH Sonko in 100 DAYS of potholes and Nairobi filth.”

In reply Miguna was comical. “Hahahahaha! My "friend" @MutahiNgunyi, I didn't know that your "Forthall School of Government" PROPAGANDA has now been transformed into the "School of MYSTIC COMEDY." Fortunately, I'm neither a student nor a teacher there. Best regards and cheers!”

Hahahahaha! My "friend" @MutahiNgunyi, I didn't know that your "Forthall School of Government" PROPAGANDA has now been transformed into the "School of MYSTIC COMEDY." Fortunately, I'm neither a student nor a teacher there. Best regards and cheers!— Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) May 17, 2018

His reply got a lot of reaction from netizens, most comments being about the possibility of Miguna being Deputy Governor.

Funny isn't, nairobians calling upon Miguna to save the city, roughly 8 months after the made him option no. 4 in the ballot— Gentleman Kipto Yegon (@SamiKipto) May 17, 2018

Many Nairobians are hypocrites. They abused Miguna and bragged how he can't get enough votes. For me, Janyando has never disappointed me. I will continue supporting him because he stands for the truth. He does what he says.— juma stephen (@jumasteve) May 17, 2018

Am proud of my general. Those urging him to accept the so called offer did not vote him but are now desperate for a leader of integrity. They want Miguna to take a role where he will not have full authority.The general is too intelligent to play that game.— juma stephen (@jumasteve) May 17, 2018

@MigunaMiguna greetings? If you have the ability to fight cartels @MikeSonko calls for your energy and I think Sonko means well and I believe you will be a great team. Bring on the good ideas.— Barongo Haron (@barongoharonbar) May 17, 2018

These Nairobians begging The General Dr. @MigunaMiguna to take up the Nairobi County and fight from within can as well constitutionally recall the failed @MikeSonko and elect Le General... These other stories are unnecessary— Phil Kan Köim?t (@feel_canThe1) May 18, 2018

Miguna, who was deported twice cancelled his planned return to Kenya on May 16, blaming the Immigration department for not issuing him with a valid Kenyan passport.



