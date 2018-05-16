+ Post your Story

GOVERNOR UNDER SIEGE: Graft cartels holding county chief hostage
By Grapevine | Updated May 16, 2018 at 11:58 EAT
Leaders claim that the county chief, who is doing his second term in office is being held hostage is being held hostage by a corruption cartel

A Governor is whispered to be a man under siege after two legislators from the region joined hands with a section of the county executives to criticize him over graft.

The leaders claim that the county chief, who is doing his second term in office is being held hostage is being held hostage by a corruption cartel.


So far over Sh1 billion cannot be accounted for in the county executive and county assembly, a matter that has attracted the attention of Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission sleuths.


It will be interesting to see how the issue turns out.

Miguna Miguna speaks out on Kirinyaga Deputy Governor’s viral explicit video

By Robert Abong'o | Fri 27 Apr 2018 09:35am

Kirinyaga Deputy Governor speaks after explicit video went viral

By Fay Ngina | Thu 26 Apr 2018 10:16am

Kirinyaga Deputy Governor video: Ezekiel Mutua says KFCB had not issued filming license

By Fay Ngina | Wed 25 Apr 2018 10:20am

GOVERNOR UNDER SIEGE: Graft cartels holding county chief hostage

By Grapevine | Wed 16 May 2018 11:58am

Shock, shame and disappointment as World Cup winning star left out of Germany squad

By Robert Abong'o | Wed 16 May 2018 10:36am

PHOTOS: Former Premier League defender dies in horrific car crash

By Robert Abong'o | Wed 16 May 2018 08:46am

