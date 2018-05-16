GOVERNOR UNDER SIEGE: Graft cartels holding county chief hostage

SUMMARY Leaders claim that the county chief, who is doing his second term in office is being held hostage is being held hostage by a corruption cartel

A Governor is whispered to be a man under siege after two legislators from the region joined hands with a section of the county executives to criticize him over graft.

The leaders claim that the county chief, who is doing his second term in office is being held hostage is being held hostage by a corruption cartel. ​





So far over Sh1 billion cannot be accounted for in the county executive and county assembly, a matter that has attracted the attention of Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission sleuths.





It will be interesting to see how the issue turns out.

