+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Controversial MP angers hotel owner for bringing his own drinks
By Grapevine | Updated May 16, 2018 at 11:10 EAT
controversial-mp-angers-hotel-owner-for-bringing-his-own-drinks
The MP brought his own drinks
SUMMARY
  • An MP caused a havoc in a club after bringing his own drinks
  • This is after the lawmaker who is known for more bad reasons than good stormed

A controversial MP over the weekend left a trader in Kakamega County with a sour taste in her mouth.

This is after the lawmaker who is known for more bad reasons than good stormed into her hotel and left without buying anything after spending over three hours at the premise.

The MP who represents a cosmopolitan constituency, accompanied by tens of hanger-on, left his hosts shocked after his aides brought into the joint expensive liquor from the car which the team enjoyed.

See Also: Are Nairobi estates turning to dumpsites?

They also had special bottled water for mheshimiwa. Never mind that there is a clear notice that prohibits patrons from bringing in drinks from outside!

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



club
drinks
MP
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
mp-shocks-listeners-after-losing-his-cool-during-a-live-show-and-insult-callers

News

MP shocks listeners after losing his cool during a live show and insult callers

By Grapevine | Mon 14 May 2018 07:33am

this-is-exactly-how-a-loyal-mpango-wa-kando-should-behave

Editors Choice

This is exactly how a loyal ‘mpango wa kando’ should behave

By Robert Abong'o | Sat 12 May 2018 11:07am

photos-popular-lawyer-thrown-out-of-parliament-buildings-for-disorderly-conduct

News

PHOTOS: Popular lawyer thrown out of Parliament Buildings for disorderly conduct

By Boniface Okendo | Tue 08 May 2018 08:54am

More From This Author
miguna-explains-why-he-won-t-arrive-in-nairobi-today

News

Miguna explains why he won't arrive in Nairobi today

By Miguna Miguna | Wed 16 May 2018 12:28pm

five-characteristics-of-a-woman-considered-wife-material

Lifestyle

Five characteristics of a woman considered ‘Wife material’

By George Achoka | Wed 16 May 2018 12:23pm

governor-under-siege-graft-cartels-holding-county-chief-hostage

News

GOVERNOR UNDER SIEGE: Graft cartels holding county chief hostage

By Grapevine | Wed 16 May 2018 11:58am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng