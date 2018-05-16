controversial-mp-angers-hotel-owner-for-bringing-his-own-drinks

SUMMARY An MP caused a havoc in a club after bringing his own drinks

A controversial MP over the weekend left a trader in Kakamega County with a sour taste in her mouth.

This is after the lawmaker who is known for more bad reasons than good stormed into her hotel and left without buying anything after spending over three hours at the premise. ​

The MP who represents a cosmopolitan constituency, accompanied by tens of hanger-on, left his hosts shocked after his aides brought into the joint expensive liquor from the car which the team enjoyed.

They also had special bottled water for mheshimiwa. Never mind that there is a clear notice that prohibits patrons from bringing in drinks from outside!



