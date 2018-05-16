+ Post your Story

PHOTOS: See how judges 'groomed' each other as they waited for CJ Maraga's arrival
By George Njunge | Updated May 16, 2018 at 07:47 EAT
SUMMARY

As judges waited for Chief Justice David Maraga to arrive for the installation of the principal judge yesterday, they seized the moment to ensure that their robes were properly fitted

Here are some photos of them getting ready for the big day 

As judges waited for Chief Justice David Maraga to arrive at the Milimani Law Courts for the installation of the principal judge yesterday, they seized the moment to ensure that their robes were properly fitted.

During former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga’s tenure, the robes were more a matter of choice that requirement.

But on taking over, Mr Maraga restored the court’s traditions.

Here are some photos of them getting ready for the big day:









cj maraga
judges
milimani law courts
