How to turn her on - a woman’s hot spots every man should know
By Fay Ngina | Updated May 15, 2018 at 09:51 EAT
Women's turn on hot spots
Her neck

The nerves of the neck include the most vital and sensitive organs of a woman’s body. Massaging a woman’s neck helps her relieve tons of stress thus making her relax. Seductively touching and kissing her neck sends chills down her spine which heightens stimulation very quickly. Every man should consider doing this during foreplay.

Inner thighs

Touching a woman’s thighs will make her go wild in excitement as it is one of the biggest turn-ons in any woman. Massaging her inner thighs increases blood flow in the region making her long for more as it is a highly sensitive area.

Ears

Almost every woman’s ears are sensitive. Seductively touching and kissing a woman’s earlobe is a great start to get her in the mood. Keeping your mouth super close to her ear and talking sensual to her will drive her crazy. The warmth breath from your mouth will make all her sexual senses aroused.

Her mind

It is impossible for some women to get turned on when their minds are preoccupied with other things. Get to know what she is thinking and get her in the right mood. You can start by talking dirty or telling her how much you love her. Sex for women is not the same as for men, a man can get turned on with the snap of your fingers but it is a process when it comes to women. Her mind is a great place to start if you want her to get turned on.

Lips

Kissing on the lips may seem like a ‘hello’ and ‘goodbye’ gesture to most people but locking lips is a great way to turn a woman on during foreplay. The nerves on the lips are 100 times that of the fingertips, making them very sensitive. Passionately kissing a woman will turn her on since women are driven by so much emotions and sensations. 

