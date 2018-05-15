+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Governor shocks all with property acquisitions
By Grapevine | Updated May 15, 2018 at 07:35 EAT
governor-shocks-all-with-property-acquisitions
Governor shocks all with property acquisitions
SUMMARY
  • A popular Governor, who is barely seven months into office, has shocked all after he embarked on a property buying spree
  • His friends are even more shocked after learning that the buildings that are in a posh area in the city were sold for an arm and a leg

A popular county boss is the talk of the town. This is after the Governor embarked on a property buying spree outside his county.

A little birdie has told The Grapevine that the politician shocked both his county residents and friends after buying two prime properties in Nairobi.

What has left the friends of the man in question puzzled, even more, is that the buildings that are in a posh area in the city were sold for an arm and a leg, while the county chief does not own any business which can generate such colossal amount of money.

See Also: Sonko remarks about his 'mipango wa kando' causes mixed reactions online

Is the Governor's salary earned for seven months enough for billions worth buildings?

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



governor
property acquisitions
property buying spree
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
kirinyaga-deputy-governor-video-ezekiel-mutua-says-kfcb-had-not-issued-filming-license

News

Kirinyaga Deputy Governor video: Ezekiel Mutua says KFCB had not issued filming license

By Fay Ngina | Wed 25 Apr 2018 10:20am

here-is-moses-kuria-advice-to-kirinyaga-deputy-governor-after-explicit-video-with-woman-went-viral

News

Here is Moses Kuria advice to Kirinyaga Deputy Governor after explicit video with woman went viral

By Fay Ngina | Wed 25 Apr 2018 09:02am

why-governor-can-now-travel-and-sleep-in-his-home-after-a-month

News

Why Governor can now travel and sleep in his home after a month

By Fay Ngina | Sun 22 Apr 2018 11:51am

More From This Author
how-to-turn-her-on-a-woman-s-hot-spots-every-man-should-know

Lifestyle

How to turn her on - a woman’s hot spots every man should know

By Fay Ngina | Tue 15 May 2018 09:51am

ezekiel-mutua-gets-unexpected-responses-after-asking-about-the-bizarre-sculpture-at-jkia

News

Ezekiel Mutua gets unexpected responses after asking about the ‘bizarre’ sculpture at JKIA

By Fay Ngina | Tue 15 May 2018 08:38am

governor-talk-of-town-after-purchasing-two-posh-houses-worth-billions

Governor talk of town after purchasing two posh houses worth billions

By Grapevine | Tue 15 May 2018 08:10am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng