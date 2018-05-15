governor-shocks-all-with-property-acquisitions

SUMMARY A popular Governor, who is barely seven months into office, has shocked all after he embarked on a property buying spree

His friends are even more shocked after learning that the buildings that are in a posh area in the city were sold for an arm and a leg

A popular county boss is the talk of the town. This is after the Governor embarked on a property buying spree outside his county.

A little birdie has told The Grapevine that the politician shocked both his county residents and friends after buying two prime properties in Nairobi. ​

What has left the friends of the man in question puzzled, even more, is that the buildings that are in a posh area in the city were sold for an arm and a leg, while the county chief does not own any business which can generate such colossal amount of money.

Is the Governor's salary earned for seven months enough for billions worth buildings?



