Beware: Here are top five CBD crime hotspots and peak hours in Nairobi
By Fay Ngina | Updated May 14, 2018 at 11:17 EAT
Haile Selassie Avenue
SUMMARY
  • The crime rate in Nairobi CBD has become a worrying trend
  • Videos and images of pedestrians being attacked in Nairobi streets have gone viral on social media

The alarming crime rate in Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) has become a worrying trend. Videos and images of pedestrians being attacked in Nairobi streets have gone viral on social media.

The Nairobi county government has however formed a special squad that is expected to deal with the marauding gangs that have terrorized Nairobians for a long time now.

The following are the top five crime hotspots in Nairobi;

1. Temple Road

2. Hatika Road

3. Railways Terminus- Hailee Selassie Avenue

4. KTDA Moi Avenue

5. Racecourse Road

The peak hours for the crimes were also revealed as from 4 am to 6 am and 7 pm to 11 pm.

