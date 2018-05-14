Beware: Here are top five CBD crime hotspots and peak hours in Nairobi

- The crime rate in Nairobi CBD has become a worrying trend
- Videos and images of pedestrians being attacked in Nairobi streets have gone viral on social media
The alarming crime rate in Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) has become a worrying trend. Videos and images of pedestrians being attacked in Nairobi streets have gone viral on social media.
The Nairobi county government has however formed a special squad that is expected to deal with the marauding gangs that have terrorized Nairobians for a long time now.
The following are the top five crime hotspots in Nairobi;
1. Temple Road
2. Hatika Road
3. Railways Terminus- Hailee Selassie Avenue
4. KTDA Moi Avenue
5. Racecourse Road
The peak hours for the crimes were also revealed as from 4 am to 6 am and 7 pm to 11 pm.
Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?
Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website
COMMENTS