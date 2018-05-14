Beware: Here are top five CBD crime hotspots and peak hours in Nairobi

SUMMARY The crime rate in Nairobi CBD has become a worrying trend

Videos and images of pedestrians being attacked in Nairobi streets have gone viral on social media

The alarming crime rate in Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) has become a worrying trend. Videos and images of pedestrians being attacked in Nairobi streets have gone viral on social media.



The Nairobi county government has however formed a special squad that is expected to deal with the marauding gangs that have terrorized Nairobians for a long time now. ​

The following are the top five crime hotspots in Nairobi;

1. Temple Road

2. Hatika Road

3. Railways Terminus- Hailee Selassie Avenue

See Also: 10 dirty tricks Nairobi residential caretakers have

4. KTDA Moi Avenue

5. Racecourse Road

The peak hours for the crimes were also revealed as from 4 am to 6 am and 7 pm to 11 pm.

See Also: Netizens angry after woman is kicked out of popular Nairobi restaurant for breastfeeding baby

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​