+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
MP shocks listeners after losing his cool during a live show and insult callers
By Grapevine | Updated May 14, 2018 at 07:38 EAT
mp-shocks-listeners-after-losing-his-cool-during-a-live-show-and-insult-callers
A radio station (PHOTO/COURTESY}
SUMMARY
  • An outspoken MP shocked listeners of a local radio station after he lost his cool during a live show
  • The MP got agitated after a constituent and an MP from a nearby constituency called in to criticize him

Listeners of a local radio station that is popular with residents of one part of the country where left stunned after an MP who was being hosted on a live show lost his cool.

The lawmaker who is no stranger to controversy and is known for speaking his mind got agitated after a constituent and an MP from a nearby constituency called in to criticize him.

?Unable to stomach criticism, the legislator resorted to hurling epithets at the critics, calling them all manner of names in the city based vernacular station.

See Also: MP shocks listeners after losing his cool during a live show and insult callers

Quick thinking by the show-hosts who put the (dis)honorable MP off-air saved him from further embarrassment.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



MP
insults
callers
radio station
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
veteran-politician-raises-eyebrows-after-being-spotted-on-koinange-street-at-night

News

Veteran politician raises eyebrows after being spotted on Koinange Street at night

By Grapevine | Tue 08 May 2018 07:12am

sonko-remarks-about-his-mipango-wa-kando-causes-mixed-reactions-online

News

Sonko remarks about his 'mipango wa kando' causes mixed reactions online

By Fay Ngina | Mon 07 May 2018 12:11pm

slay-queens-of-cute-but-dumb-campus-girls

Campus Vibe

Slay queens: Of cute but dumb campus girls

By Ian Duncan | Mon 07 May 2018 08:00am

More From This Author
18-things-that-turn-on-a-woman

Lifestyle

18 things that turn on a woman

By Dayan Masinde | Mon 14 May 2018 02:19pm

top-10-things-women-desperately-want-from-men-in-a-relationship

Lifestyle

Top 10 things women desperately want from men in a relationship

By Hilary Gisore | Mon 14 May 2018 01:22pm

how-men-trap-women-into-come-we-stay-marriages

Lifestyle

How men trap women into come-we-stay marriages

By Agnes Sikuku | Mon 14 May 2018 11:35am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng