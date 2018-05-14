mp-shocks-listeners-after-losing-his-cool-during-a-live-show-and-insult-callers

SUMMARY An outspoken MP shocked listeners of a local radio station after he lost his cool during a live show

The MP got agitated after a constituent and an MP from a nearby constituency called in to criticize him

Listeners of a local radio station that is popular with residents of one part of the country where left stunned after an MP who was being hosted on a live show lost his cool.

The lawmaker who is no stranger to controversy and is known for speaking his mind got agitated after a constituent and an MP from a nearby constituency called in to criticize him. ​

?Unable to stomach criticism, the legislator resorted to hurling epithets at the critics, calling them all manner of names in the city based vernacular station.

Quick thinking by the show-hosts who put the (dis)honorable MP off-air saved him from further embarrassment.



​