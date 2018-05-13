five-reasons-why-you-should-think-twice-before-pursuing-online-academic-jobs

SUMMARY Online academic jobs have become so popular among university students and graduates

However, it is not a easy and fun as most people tend to think

Online jobs are as hyped as the kwero (Quails) business that recently saw many lose their much-earned cash on that investment. Although online academic jobs have been there for a while in Kenya, are they worth pursuing? No.

Here are some of the reasons why you should think hard before pursuing these jobs. ​

1. It depends on who you know- Think of it as an accepted form of corruption where those who have it use those who don’t have, to climb higher. The account owner pays you peanuts for a paper going for a few tens of dollars on the academic site. They are brokers arm-twisting newbies in the industry and raking from it.

2. It kills your social life- spending all day seated, all the way to late at night is no joke.

You could even spend all day indoors in the name of looking for money, doing one paper after another. For those of us who have been in this, we have one word- It’s boring. You unknowingly push away friends so that you can beat deadlines.

3. Mental Slavery- It is a form of psychological slavery many African graduates are getting trapped in. The feeling of earning Ksh 100,000 seems so sweet to jump at. Seen how those dropouts end up in Saudi Arabia slavery in the name of searching for the oil handouts, our university graduate could not be far from that. Our poor counterparts from India are even willing to take a third of what an average Kenyan will not accept. Think of it as slavery for choice.

4. No money - forget the academic writing, being paid $0.001 for a single task is no joke. Try online surveys, and you will be astonished. These do not even deserve to be called part-time jobs. They are sucking life away from our youths. The same applies for genuine, pay-per-click sites.

5. Loose skills

By the time our graduate opts out of this slavery, they will be in stagnation. Doing homework for white students for two or three years can surely delete all Engineering Laboratory skills you learned. Don’t bother the government if you seem to not secure a job after wasting your tarmacking years on this jobs

Be careful. If you are contemplating on whether to join- JUST DON’T.



