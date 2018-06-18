+ Post your Story

Lifestyle
Where can I get such a woman? Advice to all men
By Fay Ngina | Updated Jun 18, 2018 at 11:56 EAT
Where can I get such a woman?
SUMMARY
  • The rise of sponsors in Kenya has led to women becoming promiscuous 
  • However, there are women who will love you and support you no matter what

Women have become obsessed with sponsors that they don’t value the true meaning of love and perseverance. What most women want is to get rich quickly with the notion- you only live once (YOLO). Men, it is hard to find a good woman who will stand by you in times of need in the world today.

However, not all women are the same; we have a good number of women, mature and civilized women, who will love you and support you no matter what.

It doesn’t matter whether you live in the kabedsitter, single or double room. We all start from somewhere and the feeling is even much when you look back 5 years later and say “we made it babe!”

?To all women, life is not a bed of roses. If you are lucky enough to find a rich guy who will love you unconditionally that’s fine; all the best. But if you happen to fall in love with a guy who is not so rich (I did not say poor) and he loves you back just as much, please stay with him. There’s no better feeling like to love and to be loved.

Dear men, if you find a woman who is willing to stay with you in your darkest moments, never let her go, never cheat on her. She is the only one who will understand you, take care of you and your wealth years to come; this is because she will understand where you have come from and cherish all the struggles you have gone through together.

women
sponsors
relationships
love
