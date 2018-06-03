+ Post your Story

Five types of men you should never marry
By Agnes Sikuku | Updated Jun 03, 2018 at 13:30 EAT
five-types-of-men-you-should-never-marry
Types of men you should not marry
SUMMARY
  • There are many things a woman should consider before marrying a man
  • Behavior among other qualities will determine if a man is worth marrying

In as much as human is to error and to forgive is divine, there are some men who shouldn't be forgiven for their vices. We can comfortably call them psychos. Here are the men you shouldn't marry;

1. Mamas golden boys

The reason you shouldn't marry them is obvious; they will not talk about anything else apart from their mama. You will be faced with a hard time making important decisions. Mama has to be called and asked her views on things that don't concern her.

2. A man with many baby mamas

This man has more than three baby mamas. He has not married any of them. He tells you how all the baby mamas had faults here and there. Like an airhead you are, you swallow the bait. You believe you are the best of them all. That those baby mamas had weaknesses but you are different. Breaking news! You are not any different. The sky will come falling.

3. His mighty Mike Tyson

Why a woman marries a man who hits her is a mystery to me. A woman's bruises, black eye and dents on her body are countless, yet she affords a feeble "but I love him, he will change”. Why this Mike Tysons can't be gathered and forced to represent our country in boxing, is being lenient. I think the government knows they will be beaten to pulp or even be killed in the ring. Trust me, they are cowards and weak. The government is protecting them.

4. The womanizer

A man, whose love for other women surpasses his love for you, should not be married. He can't be faithful or even try. He will prick your esteem with his ways. You will always imagine you are not good enough. Sometimes, you will even fight with other women in the name of fighting for your marriage. It's a gloomy picture. Never say yes to such a loser.

5. A poor and lazy man

Some men are jobless and have no steady source of income. Some have education but blame the government for their unemployment. We understand all this. It’s only fair that a man does everything possible to get a job. A jobless man who sleeps on the couch all day and wonders how he can get a job shouldn't be married. He is just poor and lazy to be taken seriously for marriage.

