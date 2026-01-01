×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

I will be ODM's presidential candidate in 2027 if we go it alone, says Oburu

By Denis Omondi | Jan. 1, 2026
ODM Acting Party leader Oburu Oginga  addresses ODM delegates at his home in  Bondo, Siaya. [Michael Mute, Standard]

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Oburu Oginga has hinted at a possible presidential run in the 2027 elections, citing the party’s constitution, which designates the party leader as its automatic flag bearer if ODM contests the race alone.

He, however, said he could shelve those ambitions if the Party enters a pre-election pact that requires it to back a coalition partner’s candidate.

Oburu made the remarks in a New Year’s video message released by the party on Thursday, December 1, where he also addressed growing internal divisions.

“I’d like to clarify that our party already has a presidential candidate. Our party constitution says that it is the party leader. I am the party leader and thus the candidate if ODM decides to go it alone,” said Oburu.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

He added, “Anyone hoping to run for president through ODM is misplaced. They should look for another party.”

ODM has sent mixed signals since joining a broad-based arrangement with President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA), fuelling public disagreements between leaders who support the cooperation and those who oppose it.

While Oburu leads the axis aligned with the Ruto administration, a group of mostly younger, outspoken leaders has openly challenged that position, warning that continued association with an unpopular government could weaken the party.

According to Oburu, such talks were premature, urging for patience from members until ODM adopts a position on the presidential race later in the year.

“Wantam or tutam is not yet our party policy. Before the end of 2026 we shall have known whether we are going it alone or entering a coalition with other parties, and which ones if any,” he stated.

He also criticised what he termed “daydreamers” within a faction linked to Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna and Siaya Governor James Orengo, rejecting claims that ODM had been sold to a mysterious buyer.

“The party is not for sale,” adding that it would be far too expensive for any potential buyer.

Despite internal tensions, ODM intends to stick with President Ruto heading into the next election, even as opposition groups court the party for a possible alliance to unseat him.

On Tuesday, December 30, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka said the United Opposition would announce its presidential candidate before April, selecting from a pool of nominees put forward by its member parties.

At the same time, Oburu urged unity within ODM and called on leaders elected on the Party’s ticket to remain focused on advancing a citizen-centred agenda.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

2027 Elections Oburu Oginga ODM Wrangles Broadbased Government
.

Latest Stories

Why it's wrong to turn police officers into debt collectors
Why it's wrong to turn police officers into debt collectors
Opinion
By Ndong Evance
4 hrs ago
Opportunities abound for young people in the coffee sector
Opinion
By Irungu Maina
4 hrs ago
Supplying course books to schools in good time extremely important
Opinion
By Agumba Ndaloh
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

The Standard speaks for Kenyans when no one else will
By David Odongo 4 hrs ago
The Standard speaks for Kenyans when no one else will
Education sector players voice demands for the year
By Lewis Nyaundi 4 hrs ago
Education sector players voice demands for the year
Growing economy fails to fill pockets and plates
By Macharia Kamau 4 hrs ago
Growing economy fails to fill pockets and plates
ODM infighting erupts as Raila's death fuels rifts
By Harold Odhiambo 4 hrs ago
ODM infighting erupts as Raila's death fuels rifts
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved