I will be ODM's presidential candidate in 2027 if we go it alone, says Oburu

ODM Acting Party leader Oburu Oginga addresses ODM delegates at his home in Bondo, Siaya. [Michael Mute, Standard]

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Oburu Oginga has hinted at a possible presidential run in the 2027 elections, citing the party’s constitution, which designates the party leader as its automatic flag bearer if ODM contests the race alone.

He, however, said he could shelve those ambitions if the Party enters a pre-election pact that requires it to back a coalition partner’s candidate.

Oburu made the remarks in a New Year’s video message released by the party on Thursday, December 1, where he also addressed growing internal divisions.

“I’d like to clarify that our party already has a presidential candidate. Our party constitution says that it is the party leader. I am the party leader and thus the candidate if ODM decides to go it alone,” said Oburu.

He added, “Anyone hoping to run for president through ODM is misplaced. They should look for another party.”

ODM has sent mixed signals since joining a broad-based arrangement with President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA), fuelling public disagreements between leaders who support the cooperation and those who oppose it.

While Oburu leads the axis aligned with the Ruto administration, a group of mostly younger, outspoken leaders has openly challenged that position, warning that continued association with an unpopular government could weaken the party.

According to Oburu, such talks were premature, urging for patience from members until ODM adopts a position on the presidential race later in the year.

“Wantam or tutam is not yet our party policy. Before the end of 2026 we shall have known whether we are going it alone or entering a coalition with other parties, and which ones if any,” he stated.

He also criticised what he termed “daydreamers” within a faction linked to Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna and Siaya Governor James Orengo, rejecting claims that ODM had been sold to a mysterious buyer.

“The party is not for sale,” adding that it would be far too expensive for any potential buyer.

Despite internal tensions, ODM intends to stick with President Ruto heading into the next election, even as opposition groups court the party for a possible alliance to unseat him.

On Tuesday, December 30, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka said the United Opposition would announce its presidential candidate before April, selecting from a pool of nominees put forward by its member parties.

At the same time, Oburu urged unity within ODM and called on leaders elected on the Party’s ticket to remain focused on advancing a citizen-centred agenda.