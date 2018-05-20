+ Post your Story

Kenya's most corrupt counties revealed
By Ureport | Updated May 20, 2018 at 13:30 EAT
Corruption in Kenya [COURTESY]
SUMMARY
  •  Report shows the biggest bribe is demanded from people seeking tenders, when seeking employment among others
  • Murang’a County topped the list with 90.7 percent of the respondents admitting to having parted with a bribe

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission(EACC) In a survey conducted before last year's General Election revealed the most corrupt counties in the country. Led by Chairman Eliud Wabukala, the commission ranked counties by the proportion of those who paid bribes.

The survey dubbed, National Ethics and Corruption Survey 2016 was released on Tuesday, March 27 revealed that at least 6,000 households were surveyed.


EACC Chairman Eliud Wabukala

The report shows the biggest bribe is demanded from people seeking tenders, when seeking employment (Sh63,687), remarking of examinations (Sh30,000), collecting building and construction certificates (Sh22,000) and clearance of goods from ports and other entry points (Sh20,000), among others.

According to the survey, these are the most corrupt Counties in Kenya;

Murang’a County topped the list with 90.7 percent of the respondents admitting to having parted with a bribe.

Trans Nzoia County followed with 84 per cent of respondents found guilty.

Mandera Count was third with 79.4 percent respondents confirmed they had engaged in corrupt deals.

Kirinyaga County came fourth with 78.9 percent of the respondents found guilty of the act.

Marsabit County followed closely with a total of 78.2 percent admitting to giving bribes.

Other counties that had a high number of corruption cases include;

Tharaka Nithi

Meru

Laikipia

Machakos

Nyandarua

Kilifi

Migori

Kisii

Elgeyo Marakwet

Kwale

Wajir

Some counties were found with minimal cases of corruption of below 10 percent. These counties are;

Taita Taveta

Tana River

Kericho

Lamu

