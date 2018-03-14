+ Post your Story

Politics
Three MPs fight to win heart of fellow lawmaker
By Grapevine | Updated Mar 14, 2018 at 09:05 EAT
Members of Parliament [PHOTO: COURTESY]
It is only a matter of time before three MPs clash over their female colleague who they are all eyeing.

Grapevine has been told that the love-struck lawmakers have been outdoing themselves to win the heart of the beautiful first-term legislator.

So smitten are the MPs with their counterpart that they have each vowed to their friends that they will do anything to woo her.

One of the MP is a renowned veteran politician, while his two colleagues have had a stint in the last parliament.

It will be interesting to watch who among the trio will sweep the dashing MP off her feet.

