News
Kenyans on social media celebrate Kenyan man who stole Ksh 137 million in Dubai, his identity revealed
By Wambui Mbuthia | Updated Mar 13, 2018 at 14:23 EAT
Dubai police are looking for Charles Karanja
SUMMARY
  • Kenyans on social media have had mixed reactions after a Kenyan man stole millions in Dubai
  • Charles Karanja, a security guard tricked his colleagues before making away with Ksh 137 million
  • The Dubai police are still looking for him

Dubai security agents have released the identity of the Kenyan man who made away with KSh 137 million. The agents have also released photos of the man said to be Charles Karanja as the massive manhunt continues.

Khaleej Times reports that Charles who was working as a security guard disappeared after stealing the money from a vehicle that was transporting the cash to an ATM at a popular shopping mall in the city.

Karanja is said to have distracted his colleagues before disappearing with the heist equal to Dh5 million on March 3 at around 10.30pm.

He lied to them that he was going to the restrooms only for them to discover later that he had made away with the whole amount that was being transported to an ATM at a popular shopping mall in the city.


Photos of Charles Karanja that are doing rounds on social media

Kenyans on social media have treated Karanja’s case with mixed reactions. Some accuse him of making a bad name for Kenya in the Emirate condemning his actions.


A good number, however, commend him for pulling such a theft and wish him luck with the cops who are still looking for him.



