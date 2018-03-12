mixed-reactions-after-nasa-suspended-people-s-assembly

SUMMARY NASA leaders have suspended the People's Assembly for an unknown period of time

This comes barely a week after NASA leader Raila Odinga met with President Uhuru

Kenyan shave a lot to say regarding the suspension

Leaders appointed by National Super Alliance (NASA) Coalition to spearhead the People's Assembly led by Strategist David Ndii have suspended the process just as the coalition is holding a summit at Athi Stone Resort in Athi River.

The leaders on Monday, March 12 held a press conference where they said they have suspended the Assembly in support of the unity process initiated by President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA principal Raila Odinga on Friday, March 9. ​

Dr. Ndii began by applauding President Uhuru and Raila Odinga for taking the statesmen step and putting the country's interest first.

“We take this opportunity to commend the two leaders for putting Kenya first. We are 100 percent behind them. We urge our supporters to rally behind this initiative,” Dr.Ndii said.

The leaders further assured supporters that the memorandum is not a done deal between parties but a step by friends and compatriots.

The announcement has triggered varying reactions from supporters and Kenyans at large. Here are some responses from social media;

NASA house is certainly built on SAND. Raila Odinga forget the many good things they did with Weta, Kalonzo and Mudavadi. Call for electoral and historical injustices is something they have chosen to shelve. The over hyped people's Assembly has been suspended by DAVID NDII.— NG'ANG'A???????????????? (@IamNjokiKelvin) March 12, 2018

What is baba's plan after David Ndii suspends the people's assembly...please help us understand— Wakanda shit is this? ???? (@DahlinObwocha) March 12, 2018

People's Assembly.

But this thing never existed in the first place and if it did https://t.co/wtKunI5ZIz was theoretical.— Borura oguri (@WycliffeOguri) March 12, 2018

David ndii suspends people's assembly. Everything seems to be going to the right direction atleast for now— James Nevricks (@James_Nevricks) March 12, 2018

