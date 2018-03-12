+ Post your Story

Why NASA has suspended the People’s Assembly process
By Fay Ngina | Updated Mar 12, 2018 at 13:54 EAT
SUMMARY
  • David Ndii while speaking during a press conference said that they have suspended the People’s assembly process

NASA strategist David Ndii while speaking during a press conference on Monday, March 12 said that they have suspended the People’s assembly process.

Ndii said that Kenya has dealt with the issue of tribalism for a long time and that is why they support the Raila-Uhuru pact. He commended the two leaders for coming together for the sake of Kenyans. 

“The two leaders have asked us to give them an opportunity to spearhead this process. We have accepted and we acknowledge that it is better to reason together than separately… we are therefore in this spirit suspending the People’s Assembly process,” said Ndii.

The NASA strategist said that they are ready to work with the government and urged their supporters to do the same.

“In the light of the historic memorandum signed by his Excellency Raila Amollo Odinga and his Excellency Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday 9 March 2018, we take this opportunity to commend the two leaders for putting Kenya first. We are 100 percent behind them. We urge our supporters to rally behind this initiative,” said David Ndii.

